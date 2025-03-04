Suikoden 2 anime announced alongside new manga and more

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Konami announced a Suikoden 2 anime. The anime is set to be produced by the game's anime studio, Konami Animation. In addition, Konami also announced a new mobile game, manga, stage play adaptation, and a concert for the franchise.

Suikoden, created by Yoshitaka Murayama, is a role-playing game developed and published by Konami. The games are loosely based on the classical Chinese novel Water Margin and center on different themes. The franchise has released multiple games, focusing on different characters, with some overlapping with each other.

Konami announces Suikoden 2 anime adaptation

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Konami's "Gensō Suikoden Live 2025.3.4" livestream saw the game company announce a Suikoden 2 anime adaptation. The anime will recreate the story of the franchise's second game.

As per producer Rui Naito, they wanted to revive the Suikoden IP. For this, the first step was to release the remastered version of Suikoden I & II, set for release on March 6, 2025. The next step was to bridge the gap between the existing and new fans of the franchise. Hence, they decided to turn the story into an anime to convey the quality of the story created by the late Yoshitaka Murayama.

A visual from the Suikoden 2 anime teaser (Image via Konami)

Yuzo Sato will direct the anime at Konami Animation. The upcoming project will be the game's anime studio's first television anime. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan anime and music production department member Ryo Hino will be the producer and production manager.

As revealed by Rui Naito, Konami Animation will also be using CG art to turn the anime into a high-end project. They already excel at using CG for game production. Hence, they were set to use this expertise for the anime. More information on the Suikoden 2 anime will be announced in future livestreams.

Besides the remaster game and Suikoden 2 anime, Konami is also set to release a new iOS and Android game called Gensō Suikoden: Star Leap. The game's story will be set before the first game and after the fifth game. The game's story will be given a manga adaptation by Suikoden III manga artist Aki Shimizu.

There is also set to be a stage play adaptation of Suikoden I. Norihito Nakayashiki will be directing the stage play, which will run in December 2025 in Tokyo and Kyoto.

Lastly, there is set to be a Suikoden concert featuring music from Suikoden I, II, and the newly announced Suikoden Star Leap game. The concert will be held on May 5, 2024, at the Sumida Triphony Hall in Tokyo.

