10 Madhouse anime that Hunter X Hunter fans would love

Madhouse anime studio has been a mainstay among the best anime studios, crafting diverse narratives across genres. With a rich history, including recent hits like Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Madhouse's portfolio extends to the acclaimed reboot of Hunter X Hunter and the popular Overlord series.

Additionally, the first season of One Punch Man remains one of its most famous and iconic creations. While all their anime enjoy praise, some stand as must-watches, particularly for Hunter X Hunter fans.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Black Lagoon, Prasyte-the maxim, and 7 other Madhouse anime that fans will love

1) Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Madhouse anime: Frieren Beyond Journey's End (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is the latest anime from the esteemed Madhouse studio. It is the anime adaptation of the manga with the same name and is inarguably one of the best anime of ever to be adapted by this studio.

This anime currently has 11 episodes released and it is listed for a total of 28 episodes, and is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

2) Black Lagoon

Madhouse Studio has a trove of cult classic animes under its resume and Black Lagoon stands as one of its most iconic and appreciated animes. The story of Black Lagoon unfolds via the eyes of Rokuro Okajima also known as Rock who was abandoned by his corporation during a pirate hijacking of his ship.

Overcome by the emptiness and the mundaneness of his daily corporate life, Rock joins Dutch and Revy, the pirate crew that hijacked his ship and goes on to live a new life in Roanapur.

This anime delivers mature themes of visceral violence along with really disturbing moments regarding organized crime. Although the action Black Lagoon mainly focuses on guns, fans of Hunter X Hunter will surely love it.

3) Parasyte-the maxim

Parasyte-the maxim is the anime adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki's Parayste manga, it was released in 2014 with 24 total episodes, almost adapting the entirety of the manga. The so-called parasites of this manga are sentient organisms that burrow into human bodies and take over them.

This anime follows Shinichi Izumi and Migi, a "parasite" that only managed to take over Izumi's right hand.

This anime focuses on horror, specifically body horror, while also delivering a heartfelt story of Izumi Shinichi finding his place in the world after both of his parents are killed by these parasites.

4) Death Parade

Madhouse anime: Death Parade (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Madhouse Studio, the studio behind Hunter x Hunter has also made this completely original anime. This anime is mainly based on the idea of a limbo where souls are judged and sent off to heaven or hell.

The "limbo" in this anime is displayed in a bar called Quindecim where souls are judged via different games that are based on their past actions.

Death Parade stands as one of the most visually appealing and unique animes to this day, all while delivering a unique take on the idea of judgment after death as well as a story of the personal growth of Decim, one of the so-called arbiters of death.

5) No Game No Life

Madhouse anime: No Game, No Life (Image via Madhouse)

No Game No Life is another Madhouse anime and the adaptation of Yuu Kamiya's light novel of the same name. It first came out in early 2014 with 12 episodes in total and has also received a prequel movie named No Game No Life Zero.

No Game No Life is essentially an isekai anime based around a brother and a sister being transported to a different world where every conflict is solved through games.

Although this anime had sparked quite a few controversies in the past, it still stands as one of the Madhouses animes with the most unique art style and story.

6) Hellsing Ultimate

Seras Victoria as shown in the anime (Image via Madhouse anime studio)

Hellsing Ultimate is the reboot/ readaptation of the iconic Hellsing manga series by Kouta Hirano. The story of Hellsing Ultimate follows Alucard, the progenitor vampire along with his subordinate Seras Victoria whom he saved from a vampire priest during an enthusiastic walk through the woods one night.

Although the anime itself came out in 2006 and can be considered as a cult classic, this anime, its visuals as well and the animation still hold up to this date.

Although only episodes 5-7 of this anime were animated by Madhouse, Hellsing Ultimate stands as one of the most memorable Madhouse anime along with Hunter x Hunter.

7) Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust

Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust, a 2000 masterpiece from the renowned Madhouse anime studio, is a cult classic often overlooked in the anime fandom.

Based on the third novel in Hideyuki Kikuchi's Vampire Hunter D series, this dark fantasy vampire film has amassed a dedicated following despite its relative obscurity.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by nuclear war, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust seamlessly blends horror, dark fantasy, and occult science to create a captivating and visually stunning narrative.

The film follows the adventures of D, a dhampir vampire hunter, as he confronts a centuries-old vampire.

8) Nana

Madhouse anime: Nana (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Nana, a classic shoujo drama romance anime that premiered in 2006, has captured the hearts of countless viewers with its poignant exploration of friendship, love, and the complexities of life.

Despite the manga's hiatus for almost a decade, its passionate fanbase eagerly awaits its continuation, a testament to the enduring appeal of Nana's captivating narrative.

Nana stands out as an anomaly in the Madhouse anime repertoire, typically known for action-packed anime, making it a refreshing departure from the studio's usual offerings.

9) No Guns Life

Among the vast library of Madhouse anime, No Guns Life emerges as an often-overlooked gem. Premiering in October 2019, this action-packed detective thriller seinen story has quietly garnered a dedicated following despite its relative obscurity.

Set in a dystopian cyberpunk future, No Guns Life follows Juzo Inui, an ex-soldier whose head has been replaced with a massive revolver.

Haunted by his past traumas, Juzo works as a detective, hunting down dangerous criminals and unraveling the mysteries that plague the city.

10) Hajime no Ippo

Hajime no Ippo (Image via MAPPA)

Hajime no Ippo, also known as Fighting Spirit in some regions, stands as a timeless classic, captivating audiences since its anime debut in 2000.

Despite being a staple in the genre, Hajime no Ippo often remains a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. This anime still stands as one of the most praised and relevant Madhouse anime.

The anime follows the journey of Ippo Makunouchi, a timid high school student who finds solace and purpose in the world of boxing.

With unwavering determination and the guidance of his eccentric coach, Ippo embarks on a path of self-discovery and growth, facing formidable opponents and overcoming personal challenges as he strives to become a champion.

Final thoughts

As Madhouse Studio's anime legacy continues to captivate fans, the anticipation for their next venture, "Trillion Game," builds with teasers surfacing. Excitement awaits the adaptation of the manga.

