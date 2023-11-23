Madhouse Studio confirms Trillion Game anime production with teaser visual

On November 23, 2023, the official website and X (formerly) handle of the upcoming Trillion Game anime unveiled its first teaser visual. It was also announced that the renowned animation studio, Madhouse, will be in charge of the show's production. Additionally, the website revealed the main cast of the anime.

Trillion Game anime is an upcoming TV anime based on the manga written and illustrated by Riichiro Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami. The manga has been under serialization in Shogakukan's Big Comic Superior since December 2020. Notably, the anime adaptation was announced for the first time on September 15, 2023.

Trillion Game anime unveils teaser visual, primary cast, and production studio

As mentioned earlier, on November 23, 2023, the official team behind the Trillion Game anime revealed its first teaser visual. They also announced that the esteemed studio, Madhouse, is set to produce the anime.

Notably, the teaser visual depicted the anime's two central characters, Manabu "Gaku" Taira and Haru Tennoji. It did not, however, mention the date of the Trillion Game anime's release. That being said, fans should note that the anime will air on TBS and other networks in Japan.

The teaser visual, as seen (Image via Madhouse)

Undoubtedly, the official team will provide a release window or date in the future. Nonetheless, it's confirmed that Madhouse Studio will produce the anime and bring out the iconic moments from the manga in breathtaking fashion.

The esteemed studio is responsible for providing several hit anime titles, such as One Punch Man, Hunter X Hunter, Death Note, Monster, and more. After a long hiatus, the studio recently returned to work on the anime adaptation of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and garnered tremendous appreciation from fans.

Trillion Game manga cover (Image via Riichiro Inagaki/Shogakukan)

Considering Madhouse's fabulous reputation as an animation studio, fans can expect the Trillion Game anime adaptation to be a successful one. So, apart from the teaser visual and production studio, the official X handle and website also announced the primary cast for the anime.

Takeo Otsuka, the voice actor of Aqua from Oshi No Ko, is set to play the role of Haru Tennoji in Trillion Game, while Shoya Ishige, the voice behind Wakana Gojo from My Dress-up Darling, will star as Manabu "Gaku" Taira in the anime.

What to expect from Trillion Game anime

Based on the manga series by Dr. Stone author Riichiro Inagaki and Ryochi Ikigami (illustrator), Trillion Game will follow the story of the charismatic communicator Haru and the socially awkward but competent programmer Gaku.

Together, they will strategize a plan to earn a trillion dollars to afford anything in their lives. Even though they are different in nature, their shared interests will bring them together. As such, fans can expect a fabulous chemistry to unfold between Haru and Gaku in the anime.

