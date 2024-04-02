Blue Period live action adaptation confirmed

A Blue Period live action has finally received an official confirmation. For a while now, there has been speculation surrounding whether or not it will happen. When writing this article, this news has been given a proper green light.

The Blue Period live action is set to arrive on screens in Japan during August 2024 and will subsequently follow in other countries. No doubt, art-lovers have forever adored this series and such an announcement will have them flocking to cinemas in great numbers.

Blue Period live action to debut in August 2024

The Blue Period live-action is set to be released on August 9, 2024. As mentioned, that is the Japanese release date following which it will soon screen in other countries.

Blue Period is an art-themed manga by Tsubasa Yamaguchi. Kentaro Hagiwara (Tokyo Ghoul) finds himself in the director's chair for this one, with Reiko Yoshida in charge of the script. Music has been given by Yuuki “Yaffle” Kojima and Warner Bros. Pictures has assumed the responsibility of distribution. The cast includes:

Gordon Maeda as Yatora Yaguchi

Fumiya Takahashi as Ryuji Ayukawa

Rihito Itagaki as Yotasuke Takahashi

Hiyori Sakurada as Maru Mori

The Blue Period manga began serialization in 2017 in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon seinen manga magazine. A total of 15 collected volumes for the series have been published in Japan. The series received an anime adaptation 3 years ago in 2021, which did well to further popularize it. In turn, it was also adapted into a stage play in 2022.

Blue Period plot

Yatora Yaguchi in Blue Period (Image via Seven Arcs)

Second-year high schooler Yatora Yaguchi is bored with his normal life. He seems to be the ideal student, with good grades and considerable popularity. But in truth, his heart is not in any of these things. Bound by norms, he secretly envies those who do things differently.

But that changes when he discovers the joy of drawing. When he wanders into the art room one day and stumbles upon a certain painting, Yatora is fascinated with the colors used in it.

Later, in an art exercise, he attempts to convey his thoughts by painting. The boy then finds himself so invested in art that he decides he wants to make a career out of it. However, this is by no means an easy path: his parents are hesitant over his unique choices, along with his high school seniors, while the study of the subject is also much more than what meets the eye.

The Blue Period live action will drop on August 9, 2024.

