The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper anime casts Demon Slayer's Misturi Kanroji and more

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Kadokawa revealed three new cast members for the television The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper anime series. The most notable of these three new cast members joining the series is undoubtedly Kana Hanazawa, best known as the voice of Demon Slayer’s Mitsuri Kanroji.

Ad

Kadokawa didn’t specify which episode of The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper anime series the three voice actors and their respective characters would appear. While some have already been introduced in the latest installment, others have yet to appear but are likely to in the coming weeks.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper anime adds even more firepower to star-studded cast

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The full list of newly announced cast members for The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper anime is Hina Yomiya, Ami Koshimizu, and the aforementioned Kana Hanazawa.

Yomiya will play Lilith, who appeared at the end of the anime’s eighth episode last week. Koshimizu will play Amaranthus, while Hanazawa will play Melissa. One of the latter two characters is expected to be the unnamed character who premiered alongside Lilith.

Ad

The three join starring cast members Junichi Suwabe as Kenichi, Kaede Hondo as Primula, Misaki Kuno as Anemone, Miyu Tomita as Myaley, and Yu Kobayashi as Nyamena. It is expected that these latest casting announcements will be the final of the series, considering the first season is heading into its homestretch.

However, this is purely speculative as of this article’s writing, with no rumors or news indicating as much.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper anime premiered in Japan on January 9, 2025 and is still airing weekly as of this article’s writing. Crunchyroll has been streaming the anime internationally with English subtitles as it airs in Japan each week. As of the writing of this article, no alternate language dubs have been announced for the series. Crunchyroll describes the series as follows:

“Kenichi Hamada is just a regular, middle-aged man working as an illustrator in Japan. One day, he is transported to another world and wakes to find himself in the middle of a dangerous forest filled with ravenous monsters. He soon realizes he has the ability to use a massive online shopping site that can deliver him exactly what he needs. Join Kenichi on his search for relaxation in a new world!”

Ad

Yoshihide Yuuzumi is directing the anime at East Fish Studio, with Hiroyuki Moriguchi of East Fish Studio adapting original light novel illustrator Yamakawa’s character designs for animation.

Masanao Akahoshi oversees the series scripts, with Ryo Tanaka as the sound director, and Kujira Yumemi serving as the composer for the series at AniTone. The anime series adapts illustrator Umihara’s manga adaptation of Yamakawa and author Hifumi Asakura’s light novel.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback