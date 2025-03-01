The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 is set to release on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 9 pm JST, according to the series’ official website. With Kenichi’s circle of allies complete and new threats appearing, fans can expect the upcoming release to set up the season’s climactic clash.

While television anime leaks are few and far between, The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 has at least confirmed its release info.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 release date and time

Nyameny's introduction rounds out Kenichi's party in The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 will air on Japanese television networks at 9 pm JST on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Most every other timezone will see this translate to a release sometime on March 8 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, March 7 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:00AM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 7:00AM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 12:00PM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 Central European Time 1:00PM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 Indian Standard Time 5:30PM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 8:00PM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30PM, Thursday, March 6, 2025

Where to watch The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9

Primula being put in danger may be the motivation Kenichi uses to relocate in The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. The streaming platform confirmed this via the release of its full lineup and schedule for the Winter 2025 anime season.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 began with Kenichi praising Anemone for her fireball before she passed out. Several days later, Mary was healthy again and came over to play, with Kenichi cooking a feast and the pair finishing the book. These ideas combined to get Primula asking Kenichi if she could go into Astrantia and sell the stew he made and the books, with Mary and her mother volunteering to help.

Kenichi agreed, dropping them off at Astrantia with everything they’d need. He, meanwhile, went to explore the nearby area, discovering a new ore called rhodonite. Primula, meanwhile, had two thugs approach her stand and pretend they found a bug in their food. A beastwoman named Nyamena stepped in and proved them to be liars, prompting Primula to hire her as a bodyguard. Kenichi likewise invited her back to their home, where she fell in love with their way of life.

She continued working with Primula, who grew her little stand into two chain restaurants managed by others. Kenichi, meanwhile, mined 15 million yen worth of rhodonite from the nearby mountains. Nyamena was also officially welcomed into their found family and made it clear she still lusted after Kenichi. The episode ended with Kenichi feeling anxious as a girl named Lilith and her mother were introduced, already investigating who Kenichi was.

What to expect from The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 (speculative)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 will likely begin with a continued focus on Lilith and her mother, fully explaining who they are. While their exact interest in Kenichi likely won’t be revealed here, it should at least be made clear whether they’re friend or foe.

Episode 9 should then shift focus to Kenichi and Primula as they manage their growing family and various responsibilities, with a focus given to Primula’s restaurant especially. The episode will likely end with something taking place that seemingly forces Kenichi to pack up his life and move again.

