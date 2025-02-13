The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6: Kenichi and Anemone make new friends and new foes

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 was expected to focus primarily on Kenichi and Anemone as they found a new place to settle in. Officially released on Thursday, February 13, 2025, the installment did make this its main focus, but also threw fans some curveballs.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 primarily did this via seeing Kenichi immediately make new friends after finding his new home. However, the unexpected arrival of an old ally from Dahlia threw yet another unexpected wrench in Kenichi’s plan.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 sees Kenichi make new friends as old ones arrive

Brief episode recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 began with Kenichi explaining that they were 100 kilometers from Dahlia and roughly 5 from Astrantia. He made himself and Anemone fish ball soup while explaining this. He also explained that she claimed to be 12 years old, but was clearly much too small to be that age. He used a drone to find a nearby lake, deciding to head there so Anemone could play in the water.

Kenichi then decided they’d set up their house near the lake, with him and Anemone then naming their pet bobcat Vel. Kenichi then began teaching Anemone basic literacy and math, as well as Japanese due to her asking to learn it. Later on, Myaley had found them after revealing she tracked them all the way here. She and Anemone were excited to see each other, as well as the fact that Myaley had decided to live with them from now on.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 then revealed that Norspaul had proposed to Primula. As Anemone showed Myaley the picture book he got her, he got the idea to make picture books out of this world’s fairytales. The girls told him a couple as he took notes, eventually making books after buying all of the necessary tools. After giving them each a copy, he sent them inside due to noticing a potential enemy approaching.

Primula is implied to be over Kenichi in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 (Image via East Fish Studio)

However, the men introduced themselves as residents of Santanka from across the lake. Kenichi asked what they wanted, prompting them to explain they just came to check if Kenichi’s dwelling was a bandit camp. However, their minds were eased when Vel came up to Kenichi and the beastfolk Nyanyans said it was fine. The man with him was Crouton, with the three introducing themselves after likewise.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 saw Anemone and Myaley peek out at the pair, who saw this and fully deemed Kenichi a non-threat. Crouton then bought one of Kenichi’s books for his daughter who was around Anemone’s age. Myaley then cornered Kenichi while he was doing farmwork, looking for a momentum of intimacy while they were away from Anemone.

Kenichi then tried his hand at making biodiesel, succeeding but at the cost of leaving Anemone to herself for a few days. She was sour with him for this, but a trip to Astrantia was all it took to get her excited again. Kenichi first headed to Astrantia’s Adventurer’s Guild, registering himself and Myaley with them. After doing so, he treated the three of them to some food, which they weren’t thrilled with due to being accustomed to Kenichi’s excellent cooking.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 saw him recognize Crouton ducking into a dark alley as he heard two other men looking for someone. Myaley then brought Kenichi to a magic shop, where he found a tool that would allow him to easily make biodiesel. He also bought a grimoire after seeing Anemone looking at it, being told to come back in a week to pick it up.

Kenichi and co then ran into Nyanyans on their way home, who was carrying a sack and seemed to be in a hurry. They then ran into the two men from earlier, who’d found their mark in Crouton, who was still with his daughter. After buying a plague doctor mask, Kenichi intervened as Nyanyans found the pair. It was then explained that the men chasing them were from the Zutera spice syndicate, many of whom Crouton arrested when working for the government.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 then saw Crouton’s daughter Mary discover that he made her picture book. Anemone mentioned how she helped make it with him, introducing herself to Mary and asking Kenichi if she could come over to make a book. Crouton brought her and his wife over the next day, with Kenichi cooking a large feast for all of them likewise.

Myaley's arrival proves incredibly beneficial given the final scenes of The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 (Image via East Fish Studio)

They stayed for an entire day, which was the start of Mary and Anemone visiting each other’s houses and playing together every day. The picture book the two girls made about Cinderella was also all but complete, just needing printing. However, Crouton showed up one day with a bag of money, asking for some medicine. He revealed Mary was suffering from a disease called chicory fever which left most children dead by the next day.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 6 saw Kenichi give him medicine but refuse his money, heading into town by himself to get a mage healer. However, the healer revealed that the disease can only be treated with the seeds of the chicory flower in the forest. The episode ended with Kenichi, Crouton, and Nyanyans heading out to find the seeds, as Crouton’s enemies lied in wait to ambush the family they left behind.

Final thoughts

With enemies lurking around Kenichi and Crouton’s families heading into episode 6, fans can expect Myaley and Vel fighting off these foes to be a main focus of the next installment. However, Kenichi and his allies will likely face their own foes in the forest, possibly in the form of reinforcements who meant to head to Crouton’s house.

