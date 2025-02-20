The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7: Primula returns as Kenichi saves Crouton's family

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 was expected to focus on Kenichi and co’s struggles to save Crouton’s daughter, Mary. Officially released on Thursday, February 20, 2025, the installment did give focus to these efforts, but wrapped them up much smoother and more quickly than fans anticipated.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 instead gave significant focus to the fallout of these latest events, especially for Crouton’s family. The installment also saw Primula make her highly anticipated return, which in the process seemed to confirm Kenichi’s feelings for her and her role in the series moving forward.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 sees Primula finally reunite with Kenichi and make him her own

Brief episode recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 began with Kenichi, Nyanyas, and Crouton rushing out into the woods to find a chicory flower. This would cure Crouton’s daughter Mary of the otherwise fatal fever she currently had. As the trio reached the spring where the flower could be found, Vel the bobcat suddenly appeared. They found the flower shortly thereafter, but were then come upon by wild beasts.

Kenichi decided to fight them himself while urging Crouton and Nyanyas to escape, but the beasts seemed to be targeting Crouton. This was revealed to be due to the fact that his enemies had followed him out into the woods, and had someone with them who could control wild beasts. Kenichi and Vel eventually found and briefly incapacitated them, giving Crouton and Nyanyas the chance they needed to successfully escape.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 then saw a truly wild beast approach, looking like a cross between a bear and a wild boar. After killing the beast, he stored it in his Item Box before approaching the dogman who was controlling the wild beasts earlier. Focus then shifted to Kenichi returning to Crouton’s home, where Mary was officially saved and on her way to recovery.

Primula is confirmed to have rejected Norspaul's marriage offer in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 (Image via East Fish Studio)

Kenichi then spoke with Crouton outside, revealing he saved the dogman and made him promise never to harm Crouton or his family again. The dogman agreed, but said there’d be others targeting him. Kenichi likewise tried to convince Crouton to move, suggesting Norspaul’s barony since he had connections there. Crouton seemed interested, but wanted to speak with his family about it first.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 saw Crouton and Nyanyas leave for Norspaul’s barony a few days later. Anemone also visited Mary, who was still recovering but clearly much better. Likewise, Crouton planned to get settled in first before coming back for his family. Kenichi and Myaley then noticed the dogman nearby, where he implied that Kenichi’s request of him was to kill the others with grudges against Crouton.

Kenichi then brought the animal he killed, called a tusk bear, to the adventurer's guild to have it cleaned and sell parts of it. While he was in town, he ended up walking right by a shop where Primula was saying she was looking for someone, getting chills as she said this. With the tusk bear needing a few hours, he headed home first before returning to pick it up later. He also stopped by the mage’s shop to pick up the grimoire Anemone had asked him for.

Expand Tweet

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 then saw Primula find him as he was walking through town, eventually angrily approaching him. However, her rage quickly subsided into a tearful reunion with beration for his actions. This caused a scene, prompting the pair to head to her hotel to talk. She then revealed she turned down Norspaul’s proposal, clearly due to still having feelings for Kenichi as she further berated him for leaving.

He tried telling her to head home and apologize to everyone for him, but she said she wouldn’t return unless it was with him. Since he said he had no plans to return, she said she had none either. She then revealed she found him by checking the guild registration records for other cities, renting a carriage as soon as his information appeared. Primula then forwardly asked him to “make a woman” of her, which Kenichi initially argued against but eventually agreed to.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 confirms Anemone has the capability to use magic (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 saw the pair embrace as Kenichi admitted he was happy she came too, seemingly admitting his feelings. The pair then returned to his home the next morning after spending the night in her inn, which led to Anemone and Myaley being somewhat upset. Primula then got upset that he brought Myaley with him but not her, prompting him to explain what actually happened.

While Myaley and Primula quickly got over it, Anemone made it clear that she was upset about Primula’s arrival. Tensions further mounted that night, with all three girls wanting to sleep in bed with Kenichi. He also got another bath to accommodate how many they were, but Anemone refused to bathe on her own. The episode ended with Anemone successfully casting the Grimoire’s spell on her first attempt, setting fire to their house as a result.

In summation

Expand Tweet

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 7 primarily focused on reintroducing Primula to Kenichi’s life and seemingly confirming their mutual feelings. The installment also shows some tension between Primula and the other women of Kenichi’s home following her reappearance. It’s likely that this conflict and its resolution will be the main focus of the anime’s coming installment(s).

