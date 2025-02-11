5 best Winter 2025 anime so far (& 5 that have already flopped)

Winter 2025 anime had some surprises mixed with disappointments as some anime went beyond all expectations while others could not impress the viewers. With every season, it brings new titles and some have been instant hits for their intriguing stories, solid animation, and great characters while others fail at bad pacing, weak writing, or just terrible execution that drops out early.

The highly anticipated sequel, new hit, or overhyped letdown, the season has already produced clear winners and losers. As is often the case, early reception has set the direction of the industry. At this point, it's already easy to discern which anime thrives and which already flopped. Here are five of the best Winter 2025 anime so far and five that already flopped.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime.

Trending

Medalist, and 4 other best Winter 2025 anime so far

1) Solo Leveling Season 2

Jinwoo as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling Season 2 continues Sung Jin-Woo's journey with higher stakes, better animation, and intense battles. The season takes off from where the first season had left, exploring the hunter society and the powerful dungeons that threatened it.

The production studio behind the anime series, A-1 Pictures, still keeps the breathtaking action, with every fight scene feeling impactful. From the moment Sung Jin-Woo goes into the public eye and encounters stronger enemies, the series showcases growth with plenty of spectacle. Solo Leveling Season 2 is one of the best anime Winter 2025.

2) The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

Maomao as seen in anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 follows the same charm the first season brought. It smoothly integrates the main themes of mystery, humor, and historical intrigue in each and every case it unfolds for viewers to follow the investigations by sharp-witted, expert medical woman Maomao.

The sequel maintains dense world-building, with episodic narratives that investigate palace politics and societal dynamics. Strong character development and perfect lighthearted and serious storytelling moments make the season deliver consistently impressive episodes. This places the second season of The Apothecary Diaries among the best anime for Winter 2025.

3) Medalist

Hikaru as seen in anime (Image via ENGI)

Medalist comes with an emotional sports story of Winter 2025. This is the journey of Inori, an 11-year-old girl who strives to become a figure skater in the Olympics despite starting way behind most skaters. The journey is being guided by Tsukasa, a former skater who is seeing his struggles in the past reflected in hers.

Their dynamic is inspiring and heartfelt, making every training session a battle against the odds. With fluid animation and strong character writing, Medalist captivates audiences. Medalist is one of the best Winter 2025 anime.

4) The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2

Rentarou as seen in anime (Image via Bibury Animation)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2 takes all that mayhem humor, and absurdity to another level because of which the first season gained fame. Now with so many more soulmates entering, it becomes absolutely all-in in terms of this utterly crazy concept yet strangely wholesome core.

Parodying harem tropes, yet letting each character explode out of their archetypes, the comedy is sharp. Early in the season's body-swapping arc set a hilarious and emotionally engaging tone, proving the anime's chops at balancing laughs and heartfelt moments. The 100 Girlfriends Season 2 is one of the best Winter 2025 anime.

5) Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto as seen in anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the bright spots in the Winter 2025 anime season. The show, being a well-balanced action-comedy, faithfully represents the manga created by Yuto Suzuki and portrays the story of a former hitman who seeks a peaceful life but gets constantly dragged into chaos.

Along with on-point humor the chemistry of the characters keeps every episode interesting. The action scenes are sometimes not very dynamic, but overall, execution has impressed the fans.

Promise of the Wizard, and 4 other Winter 2025 anime that have flopped

1) Grisaia: Phantom Trigger

Murasaki as seen in anime (Image via Bibury Animation)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger failed to recapture the original Grisaia Trilogy, leaving long-time fans disappointed. The psychological depth and character-driven storytelling that defined the series were replaced with generic action sequences and underdeveloped new characters.

The more sci-fi-driven narrative of the series pushed away those who loved the grounded elements of the original. Even though some moments were emotionally impactful, they were drowned out by repetitive dialogue and a lack of compelling stakes. Grisaia: Phantom Trigger is one of the Winter 2025 anime that flopped.

2) Promise of the Wizard

Figaro as seen in anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Promise of the Wizard failed to attract audiences, mainly because it relied too much on exposition and was not engaging in action. The anime leaned too on its origins as a visual novel, having a lot of focus on dialogue and not enough on storytelling.

Its reverse harem elements came off as unoriginal, following along some tired, worn-out clichés that served no new twist. The fantasy setting had loads of potential, the execution of it was woefully lacking, though, to the point it was hard to get invested at all. This places Promise of the Wizard among the Winter 2025 anime that flopped.

3) Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper

Kenichi as seen in anime (Image via East Fish Studio)

Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper failed to leave a strong impression, with both its story and animation drawing criticism. The idea behind the middle-aged man's obsession with online shopping and how it affects his daily life was full of potential for relatable humor but ultimately came up short because of weak writing and repetitions.

The animation quality was not polished, so even the most interesting parts were uninspired. With little to keep the audience interested, the series quickly ran out of steam. Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper is one of the Winter 2025 anime that flopped.

4) Tasokare Hotel

Haruto as seen in anime (Image via PRA)

Tasokare Hotel has had so much promise, but it remains a dramatically flat-footed anime. Despite its rich mystery under the source material, its realization in the anime seems dim, with dull visuals and uninspired direction. Many viewers dropped it within the first few episodes due to a lack of intrigue and a weak atmosphere.

The reputation was hurt even more with comparisons to Death Parade, as it lacked the emotional weight that made the other show great. Low reception and declining interest mark Tasokare Hotel as one of the flops for the Winter 2025 anime.

5) I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons

Leticia Dorman as seen in anime (Image via EMT Squared)

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons has lacked stable ground in its weak storytelling and ambiguous themes. The journey of breaking free from an unwanted engagement had potential, but the execution failed to make it compelling.

The anime tends to hit the overused cliché, forced romance, which undermines the premise. The animation quality is inconsistent, and it has such shallow characters that it becomes hard to care about anything. This places the anime series among the Winter 2025 anime that have flopped.

Final thoughts

Winter 2025 has been a season of ups and downs. Solo Leveling Season 2, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, and Medalist are some of the best shows out there. These series were engaging, with great character development and good animation.

Flops like Promise of the Wizard, Tasokare Hotel, and I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons failed to impress with poor storytelling, lackluster execution, or problematic themes.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback