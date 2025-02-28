The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8: Kenichi's crew is completed as sinister sights are set on him

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 was expected to focus on showcasing Kenichi’s new life with Primula, following her reappearance. Officially released on Thursday, February 27, 2025, the installment did focus on this, but not exactly in the way or with the attention fans expected.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 instead introduced the beastwoman Nyameny, as the final member of Kenichi’s group of allies. However, the installment also teases new sinister sights being set on Kenichi, which threaten to disrupt his quiet life yet again.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 sees Kenichi’s final ally appear as new enemies are teased

Brief episode recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 began with Anemone's fireball being put out by Kenichi and the others. She was initially apologetic and upset, but Kenichi instead said how amazing it was.

This seemingly relieved her, to the point where she passed out from the apparent exhaustion this caused her. She was said to have a fever, but it was gone by the next day, as was the damage repaired.

Several days later, Mary and her mother were invited over, and Kenichi cooked a feast for them. However, the meat he cooked proved to be tough and had an alienating smell, prompting him to try again by tenderizing and marinating the meat. He then made curry for all of them, with Anemone and Mary finishing their picture book after. Primula, however, saw this, and immediately thought of a way to make significant money with it in Astrantia.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 saw Primula also wanting to sell the stew he had made for them. Mary and her mother, Cineria, volunteered to help, with Primula smitten that Cineria referred to her as Kenichi’s wife. He dropped all of them off in Astrantia the next day, where they proved successful. However, a pair of thugs tried scamming her by putting a bug in their food.

Anemone continues to hone her magic skills in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 (Image via East Fish Studio)

Focus then shifted to Kenichi and Anemone, who discovered a new kind of ore with a pinkish hue nearby. When he went to pick Primula and the rest up, she said they had sold out, but had a strange beastwoman with them.

It was revealed that she stepped in to prove that the thugs were lying, with Primula then hiring her as a bodyguard. She introduced herself as Nyamena, with Primula inviting her home to treat to dinner. Myaley was shocked to see Nyamena at first, but seemed unbothered by the presence of another beastwoman.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 saw Nyamena in total shock by their quality of life, especially in food and drink. Kenichi then offered Nyamena a bath, with Anemone launching two fireballs to start the fires.

He was concerned about this, but Primula said that such an approach was exactly how a magic user improves. Myaley eventually took issue with Nyamena when she suggested she’d stay here too.

She was shocked to see Kenichi teaching Anemone how to read and write. He suggested Anemone go work with Primula and Mary, since she could learn about business that way. All were shown to have fallen asleep later that night, including Nyamena, who continued traveling with Primula into Astrantia each day.

Crouton was settled in and writing back to his wife and daughter, while Kenichi, Anemone, and Myaley reached the ore he found.

Expand Tweet

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 saw him then take Primula and Nyamena there one day. As Primula and he kissed, Nyamena seemingly implied that she had developed feelings for Kenichi as well.

He then brought everyone, including Mary and Cineria, to scale the cliffs he had built scaffolding on, where the ore was. They all began searching the area, while Kenichi tried mining the ore he had discovered.

He appraised it as rhodonite with a 200 thousand yen value, eventually excavating several hundred thousand yen worth. He then made gyoza for them that night, with the person in the neighboring empire, who also seemed to be from Kenichi’s world, being brought up yet again. As he mused on what his counterpart was up to, Primula asked to make gyoza and sell it at her stand.

Primula is upset to see her bodyguard become her romantic competitor in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 saw Kenichi agree before cooking a brandy-marinated bear meat steak for them. Nyamena asked to try some of the liquor, with chaos unsurprisingly ensuing.

Kenichi eventually agreed to let her stay with Primula’s approval, as she made it clear she lusted after Kenichi also. A month later, Kenichi was meeting Iris, someone Primula was training to open up a branch restaurant.

More time passed, with Kenichi's total rhodonite excavation earning him 15 million yen. The plateau land also proved helpful in other ways, while Primula’s restaurant was shown to have become massively successful.

Iris was also confirmed to have been doing a good enough job for two branch restaurants to be opened. The episode ended with Kenichi feeling anxious, as a girl named Lilith was seen speaking with her mother about him with seemingly sinister intrigue.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 8 excels at moving the plot along, via the focus on Nyameny and the introduction of apparent new threats. Doing both in a single episode makes it clear that a change in pace and intensity is coming for the series, likewise getting viewers excited for the home stretch.

In turn, fans can expect episode 9 to focus on further introducing Lilith and her mother, and establishing them as legitimate threats.

