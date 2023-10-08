Jujutsu Kaisen's Sukuna joins One Piece anime cast as Admiral Green Bull

The One Piece anime is currently concluding the Wano Country Arc, signaling the imminent debut of Admiral Green Bull. Junichi Suwabe, a popular Japanese voice actor famous for his portrayals of characters including Ryomen Sukuna, Yami Sukehiro, and Shota Aizawa, is all set to lend his voice to this enigmatic Admiral.

Admiral Green Bull recently made a brief appearance in the new One Piece anime theme song, sparking excitement among fans about his upcoming arrival in Wano and his anticipated encounter with Shanks and his crew. Following Keiji Fujiwara's unfortunate passing, the role of Admiral Green Bull has been taken on by Junichi Suwabe.

Junichi Suwabe, the voice actor for Sukuna, joins One Piece anime as Admiral Green Bull

Junichi Suwabe has been cast as Admiral Green Bull (Image via Twitter/@animecorner_ac)

Admiral Green Bull, also known as Ryokugyu, is set to make his appearance in the One Piece anime. The renowned voice actor, Junichi Suwabe, will now voice this enigmatic Admiral in the anime series.

Previously, Admiral Green Bull was voiced by the renowned Keiji Fujiwara, whose unfortunate demise in 2020 left the role vacant. With the Wano Country Arc being in its concluding stages, the role has been passed onto Junichi Suwabe, who has voiced characters including Ryomen Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, Yami Sukehiro from Black Clover, and Shōta Aizawa from My Hero Academia.

Suwabe has voiced Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Some other popular characters who Suwabe has voiced include Leone Abbacchio from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez from Bleach, and many more. Thus, One Piece fans can rest assured that Suwabe will do justice to the Admiral Green Bull and voice him to perfection.

While a majority of One Piece fans seem to be quite happy with this news, some fans believe that Suwabe's talents are wasted on a mediocre character such as Green Bull. However, fans are still excited to see the menace this character will bring to the screen and how he will be humbled by Shanks.

Shanks confronting Green Bull (Image via Shueisha)

Fans are currently speculating that Admiral Green Bull will make his appearance at the end of One Piece episode 1079. Following that, the next few episodes will likely see him fight against Momonosuke and his Red Scabbards before he gets hit with a sudden Haki blast from Shanks.

In the manga, Shanks is then seen telepathically communicating with the Admiral through his Haki, warning him to leave these pirates alone as they have recently created history by defeating Big Mom and Kaido, two absolute powerhouses.

Knowing that he does not stand a chance against Shanks and his crew, Green Bull heeds Shanks' advice and retreats. This was a dynamic display of authority from Shanks, which fans can't wait to see in the One Piece anime.

