The Catcher in the Ballpark anime confirms April 2025 release date and more

On March 6, 2025, The Catcher in the Ballpark anime announced its April 1, 2025, release date through its official website. The website also announced its broadcast partners local airing (on Japanese Television) and online (on Japanese streaming websites).

The Catcher in the Ballpark anime is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Tatsurou Suga. The manga started its serialization in September 2020 and has so far compiled 15 physical volumes, only in Japanese. The latest volume was released on November 21, 2024.

The Catcher in the Ballpark anime to start its airing from April 1, 2025

As announced through The Catcher in the Ballpark anime's website and official X account, the series will start its broadcast on April 1, 2025 (Spring 2025 Anime Season). The anime also announced its broadcast on different Japanese channels on different days.

On the first day (April 1, 2025), the anime will be broadcast on TV Tokyo's 6 affiliated channels. Later, on April 2, 2025, the series debut will be broadcast on the AT-X TV channel. Lastly, on April 8, 2025, The Catcher in the Ballpark anime will broadcast its debut on the BS Nippon TV channel. Online Japanese platforms like ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times will start streaming from April 1, 2025.

The Catcher in the Ballpark anime was announced on November 14, 2024, with the registration of an official website. The anime will be animated by the animation studio EMT Squared (Drug Store in Another World).

Some of the series' voice casting includes Koutarou Murata voiced by Satoshi Inomata (first voice casting), Ruriko by Ai Fairouz (Kikoru from Kaiju no. 8), Kohinata by Maaya Uchida (Irina from High School DxD), and Aona by Ikumi Hasegawa (Ikuyo from Bocchi the Rock).

The main staff members for the anime include Junichi Kitamura (key animator of Parasyte) as the director, Fumio Iida (key animator of Hanamaru Kindergarten) as the character designer, and MONACA (music composer of Summertime Rendering) as the music composer.

The Catcher in the Ballpark anime synopsis

Ruriko as seen in the anime trailers (Image via EMT Squared)

The anime is a comedy-sports series centered around the tired officer worker Koutarou Murata who spends his working his 9-to-5. However, every day, he finds relief during his break by visiting a ballpark and watching the ongoing baseball game.

One day, after buying a beer from a vendor girl named Ruriko, the girl stays around the male protagonist for some reason. Soon, Ruriko starts awaiting the return of Koutarou every day as these two start enjoying each other's company.

