Summertime Rendering: Does Shinpei end up with Ushio in the anime? Explained

Summertime Rendering was released back in Spring 2022. However, considering that the ending was too immersed in the mystery surrounding Hitogashima, many fans were left with questions concerning the end of character story arcs for different characters. Shinpei and Ushio, the series' protagonists, were the subject of one such query.

Shinpei and Ushio evidently liked each other from a young age, as seen in the anime. However, with Shinpei moving to the city to learn culinary arts, the two did not get much time to spend with each other. To make matters worse, Ushio was drowned by Haine in the original timeline. Fortunately, shadow Ushio erased Hiruko, allowing her to rewrite the summer, reviving herself in the new timeline.

Summertime Rendering: Do Shinpei and Ushio end up together?

Ushio and Shinpei as seen in Summertime Rendering (Image via OLM)

Yes, Shinpei and Ushio end up together in Summertime Rendering. While neither the anime nor the manga explicitly mention that the two ended up in a romantic relationship, the narrative does assist fans in coming to this conclusion.

While Shinpei and Ushio did like each other in the past, they had never shared their feelings. In the anime, Shinpei moved to the city, and Ushio drowned in the sea. This situation seemingly made it impossible for the two to share their feelings.

Hizuru Minakata as seen in Summertime Rendering (Image via OLM)

Fortunately, Shinpei was able to interact and confess to shadow Ushio. This effectively meant that the two had ended up together. However, to save everyone, shadow Ushio had to erase Hiruko from the past. This action removed every shadow's existence and sent Shinpei to July 22nd, i.e., a new timeline, meaning that Shinpei never confessed to Ushio.

Though Shinpei Ajiro's memory of the loops was wiped out by the new timeline, he retained some residual memories. This was evident from the fact that he was able to remember Hizuru Minakata's pen name, Ryunosuke Nagumo, something that he learned during his time in the loops.

Ushio Kofune as seen in Summertime Rendering (Image via OLM)

That said, the new timeline brought several changes, a major one being that Ushio was alive. Moreover, she was the person who invited Shinpei to visit Hitogashima for the Summer Festival.

During the Summer Festival, Sou wanted to confess to Mio. Hence, he arranged for Shinpei and Ushio to be at the beach. However, before going to the beach, Shinpei spoke to Ushio on the phone, during which she asked him to bring her some takoyaki.

Ushio and Shinpei as seen in Summertime Rendering (Image via OLM)

As requested, Shinpei brought her some takoyaki. However, Ushio Kofune wasn't satisfied with the amount, as she remembered an event during which Shinpei promised her that he would buy her 10 or 100 takoyaki. Upon thinking deeply about the same, Shinpei remembered the event in which he promised Ushio to buy her takoyaki.

Upon reminding Ushio about the same, the two remembered their time during the loops and how they managed to survive the entire ordeal surrounding Hiruko and the shadows. This realization was followed by an embrace between the two characters, suggesting that they had finally ended up together.

