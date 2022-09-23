Summertime Rendering Episode 24: Goodbye Ushio

Episode 24 of Summertime Rendering was truly heartfelt as Shinpei was finally able to save everyone. The penultimate episode gave a conclusion to the fight against Shide, as Shinpei went over his bodily limits to take the final shot. Shinpei alongside Ryuunosuke gave Shide an intense fight, as the two gave themselves away against the race against time.

Summertime Rendering episode 24 was one of the best episodes of the season, as it left the audience with their emotions hitting the brim. The final fight was engaging, with several last-second encounters, only having a possible outcome through help from Haine and Ryuunosuke. Finally, we said our goodbyes to several characters, Ushio being the centre of attention.

Summertime Rendering episode 24 sees Ushio changing the history

Ajiro Shinpei (Image via OLM)

Summertime Rendering episode 24 titled 'Summertime Re-rendering' started off with Ushio catching Shinpei as she fell from the sky. Her body started to revert back in time, as she looked more child-like. While Shinpei was planning to take on Shide alongside Ryuunosuke, Ushio described her plan to Shinpei. She wanted Shinpei to stall for two minutes until she could create hacking bullets.

As Shide started charging them, Ryuunosuke started shooting him to give him the idea that the bullets were useless. Ushio later changed the shotgun to Hizuru's sledgehammer, which was much easier and effective to use, for Ryuunosuke. As the fight progressed, Shide cut off Shinpei's arm, making him incapable of shooting with the gun.

Shinpei's body starts disintegrating (Image via OLM)

Shinpei then asked Ryuunosuke to hack Shide's armor while he would shoot Shide himself. Ryuunosuke followed the plan but was soon kicked out of Shide's body while Shinpei's body started to disinitegrate.

Seeing this, Shide became confident that he was going to be successful in his plan. He started giving a speech on how and why he planned to destroy the world. He wanted to see the end of the world, but as Haine was becoming weaker, he too was about to die. He decides to end the world himself, thus being able to witness it.

Shinpei and Ushio from Summertime Rendering (Image via OLM)

However, Shinpei was able to reach the shotgun before Shide with some help from Haine, and subsequently so, he was able to shoot him, with some support from Ushio. The hacking bullets were successful, as Shide perished.

With everything seemingly alright now, Ushio picks up Hiruko who had fallen down. Upon picking her up, all of them got transported three hundred years back in time, when the whale had first washed on the shore. This was the origin of Hiruko. She brought them there so that Ushio could stop Haine from ever making contact with Hiruko, thus stopping the loops from ever happening.

Haine 300 years back in time (Image via OLM)

Shinpei was able to interact with Haine from the past while Ushio erased the whale from the shore. This caused all the shadows to start disappearing. Hiruko vanished first, followed by Haine and Ryuunosuke. Lastly, Ushio started to vanish, before which Shinpei wanted to convey his feelings to her.

Shinpei and Ushio had a tearful goodbye as both were happy that they got to see each other for one last time, regardless of the subsequent events.

Shinpei says his goodbye to Ushio (Image via OLM)

As the end credits started playing, we got to see how all the incidents had begun in Summertime Rendering. Ushio went back in time and recorded her voice on Hizuru's phone, asking her to seek out Ajiro Shinpei. She later conveyed her message to Shinpei through her memories, and asked him to save Mio and everyone dear to him.

Final Thoughts on Summertime Rendering episode 24

Ushio conveying her message to Shinpei (Image via OLM)

Summertime Rendering episode 24 was remarkable as it gave us a soothing conclusion to the whole incident surrounding July 24. Shinpei was able to save everyone with help from his friends.

Now that the threat was contained, he was set to return to his body. However, his body itself was disintegrating, which puts up one question, will Shinpei survive? What will we see in the final episode of Summertime Rendering? Guess we will have to wait until the release of the episode next week to find out more.

Summertime Rendering episode 25, titled 'I' m Home', will air on September 30, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far