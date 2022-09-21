Summertime Rendering Episode 24: Release date, time, and what to expect

Episode 24 of Summertime Rendering is right around the corner, and fans are eager to see how the series' conclusion will be set up. Shide has been a mystery ever since he was revealed to be a shadow, that too, one that had two bodies. While we all believed that Haine was the one orchestrating everything, with Shide being the muscle, it seems like we were totally wrong.

In the previous episode, Ushio revealed how she was able to look into Shide's desires. She saw that he wanted to destroy the world. While the reason itself hasn't been revealed to us, fans can be sure that Haine has nothing to do with it. For now, we can assume she has joined the group, similar to other shadows like Ushio and Mio.

When will Summertime Rendering episode 24 be released?

Summertime Rendering Episode 24, titled Summertime re-rendering, will be released on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 12 midnight (JST) in Japan. The release date and time will vary across different time zones as it will drop simultaneously worldwide.

The episode will be available to watch in Japan via local Japanese broadcasters. Meanwhile, the anime can also be streamed internationally on Disney+.

Summertime Rendering is a 2-cour anime set for a total of 25 episodes, which means that after the release of episode 24, fans of the anime will only have the finale to look forward to before the summer 2022 anime season ends.

The episode is scheduled to be released at the following times in different time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 am PDT (September 22)

Central Daylight Time: 10 am CDT (September 22)

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 am EDT (September 22)

British Standard Time: 4 pm BST (September 22)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm IST (September 22)

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm CEST (September 22)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am ACDT (September 23)

Philippine Time: 11 pm PHT (September 22)

What to expect from Summertime Rendering episode 24?

Shide plans on destroying the world (Image via OLM)

Summertime Rendering Episode 24 will focus on the final battle against Shide, as he plans to destroy the whole world. While Shide has been painted to be a sinister figure, he must have had a reason for choosing this path. This is something the final two episodes could focus on.

Meanwhile, Shinpei, Ushio, Ryuunosuke, and Haine are yet to figure out Shide's real location. Is he in Tokoyo with them or back in the real world? However, they did figure out that, unlike Shide in the real world, the one in Tokoyo's body could be destroyed. This could have been a huge opening for the group, but only if Ushio hadn't fainted after attacking him.

What happened last time?

Ryuunosuke speaking to Shinpei (Image via OLM)

Summertime Rendering episode 23 titled Eternal Night, saw Shinpei and Ushio following Shide to Haine's homeland, during which they got separated. While Shinpei was looking for Ushio, he took the time to get to know Ryuunosuke and eventually became one with him, similar to how Hizuru had given Ryuunosuke control over her body.

In their search, they were able to find Ushio, but soon Haine appeared from within her. This version of Haine wasn't hostile to the group, as she herself wanted to save her other half, Hiruko.

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu #23 Summer Time Rendering manages to maintain quality throughout with some standpout episodes despite troubles and this week we've been blessed by sequences of Satoshi Sakai, Toya Oshima accompanied by an OST beffiting a Nier franchise to add to the epicness. Insane show. #23 Summer Time Rendering manages to maintain quality throughout with some standpout episodes despite troubles and this week we've been blessed by sequences of Satoshi Sakai, Toya Oshima accompanied by an OST beffiting a Nier franchise to add to the epicness. Insane show. https://t.co/K8xZ3UOE7Y

That's when Shide appeared above them by manifesting an air-raid attack that Hiruko had witnessed during her time. Haine and Ushio coordinated with their abilities to take on Shide. While Ushio wasn't able to defeat him head-on, she chose to hack Hiruko, who was implanted on Shide's shoulder to stop the air-raid attack. As they were falling down, Ushio fainted in mid-air.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far