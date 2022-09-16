Summertime Rendering episode 23: Shide takes the battle to Tokoyo

Episode 23 of Summertime Rendering saw a new ally join Shinpei and the group as the fight against Shide goes further down the line. The episode's beautiful animation was amazing as it beautifully depicted Haine's homeland, Tokoyo. While the season finale is soon to come, the story has set up a good fighting stage, away from any possible collateral damage.

Shide seems invincible as he stands tall after losing two of his bodies. Meanwhile, Ushio and Shinpei's eyes have turned similar to Haine's. While the episode doesn't talk much about Shinpei's eyes, there is a lot of focus on Ushio's.

Haine joins Shinpei and crew in Summertime Rendering episode 23

Summertime Rendering episode 23, titled Eternal Night, starts with Shide betraying Haine and opening the portal to their homeland while Haine was in a weak state. Shinpei and Ushio did try to stop him; however, Shide escaped. Ushio tried her best to convince Shinpei to stay back in Hiruko Cave, but Shinpei confessed his love to her, telling her how he never wanted to leave her.

Shinpei and Ushio headed to Haine's home, but when they reached, Shinpei was left stranded alone with Ryuunosuke on his head. When they tried to investigate, they realized that the time was stagnant, meaning looping might not be an option anymore.

Haine playing with her ball in a flashback

Ryuunosuke decided to take over Shinpei as they looked for Ushio. Here, Ryuunosuke chose to take the opportunity to try and grow closer to Shinpei. This was when they spotted a ball with Haine's voice coming out of it. Shinpei remembered the ball to be Haine's from the time he saw Hizuru's past.

The two decided to follow the ball into a town filled with non-hostile shadows. There, between the street was Ushio, who had fallen down due to a bad headache. The pain further caused Haine to emerge from her body. Ryuunosuke was just about to kill her when Shinpei stopped him, and consequently, Ushio's pain stopped.

Haine emerging from Ushio's body

Ushio explained how the Haine within her was pure. After Haine had killed Ryuunosuke, her personality split into two, the human girl, Haine, and the shadow, Hiruko. The Haine within her wanted to speak to Shinpei and Ryuunosuke. When she emerged from Ushio's body, she quickly apologized to both of them.

Haine coming out of Ushio

She explained how they were now in Tokoyo, where time was still, meaning both Shinpei's time loops and Ryuunosuke's time shift were useless. Ushio then discussed what she saw within Shide's data. She saw that his goal was to destroy the world.

Moments later, Shide attacked them using Hiruko's memories of an air raid strike. There was an instant danger to all of them as Ushio protected the rest using her hair. Haine told them how she was capable of trying to block out her memories of the air strike, subsequently stopping it altogether. This would be an opening for Ushio to defeat Shide.

After Haine created the opening, Ushio went to fight Shide in the sky. While she was unable to beat him, Ushio was able to touch Hiruko. She was able to erase Hiruko's memories of the air strike through her hacking, thus stopping Shide's attack. Ushio realized that Shide was remotely controlling his body which could be destroyed. Unfortunately, Ushio fainted mid-air.

Final Thoughts

Summertime Rendering episode 23 had Haine join Shinpei, Ushio, and Ryuunosuke to take on Shide. Now that the group has discovered that Shide's body could be destroyed, there seems to be an opening. However, Ushio fainting now could be fatal for the group.

Haine from Summertime Rendering

While Shide is planning to destroy the world, we still do not know his reason for doing so. Also, we still can't confirm his actual location. Is he in the real world or in Tokoyo? Is he really the final boss, or will Haine switch sides at the very end? To find out more, we will have to wait until the release of the finale next week.

Summertime Rendering episode 24, titled Summertime re-rendering, will air on September 23, 2022.

