Summertime Rendering Episode 23: Release date, time, and what to expect

Now that Summertime Rendering is inching closer to its climax, each episode seems to be filled with a lot of outmaneuvering tactics. As Shinpei is now quite close to the event horizon, he must calculate his loops well, or else all could be lost.

We see something similar in episode 22 as Shinpei tactfully makes use of his loops to get away from Shide and subsequently reaches the Hiruko Cave to attack Haine’s main body. This was a fantastic plan by Shinpei and we can expect more events such as this in the forthcoming episodes.

When will Summertime Rendering episode 23 be released?

Summertime Rendering Episode 23, titled Eternal Night, will be released on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 12 midnight (JST) in Japan. Subsequently, the episode will be released simultaneously worldwide in different time zones.

The episode will be available to watch via local Japanese broadcasters. The series can also be streamed internationally on Disney+.

Summertime Rendering is a 2-cour anime set for a total of 25 episodes, which means that after the release of episode 23, fans of the anime will be left with only two more episodes to look forward to before the summer 2022 anime season ends.

The anime is scheduled to be released at the following times in different time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 am PDT (September 15)

Central Daylight Time: 10 am CDT (September 15)

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 am EDT (September 15)

British Standard Time: 4 pm BST (September 15)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm IST (September 15)

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm CEST (September 15)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am ACDT (September 16)

Philippine Time: 11 pm PHT (September 15)

What to expect from Summertime Rendering episode 23?

Shide in Summertime Rendering (Image via OLM)

Summertime Rendering episode 23 titled Eternal Night, will firstly reveal Shide’s capabilities. In the previous episode, we saw how both the Shides were defeated by the group, however, we see him levitating before Shinpei and Ushio, as the cave gets filled with a red aura.

Meanwhile, Ushio had punched Haine’s real body seemingly destroying it. But the truth is, she held back, which may have caused the shadows, i.e., Ushio and Shadow Mio to not disappear. Instead, both Shinpei and Ushio’s eyes turned similar to that of Haine’s. We will have to wait until the release of Summertime Rendering episode 23 to find out what will happen next.

What happened in episode 22?

Shide ready to face Ushio (Image via OLM)

Summertime Rendering episode 22, titled Homecoming, saw Ushio make her grand return. Just as she was about to take on Shide, Shadow Mio relayed Shinpei’s plan to loop back in time to Ushio. Shinpei killed himself as both he and Ushio reached Hiruko cave, where the others were waiting for them.

The group headed into the cave hoping to destroy Haine’s real body. As they faced some hurdles, Tokiko and Nezu decided to stay back for the rest of the group. Later, as they were about to reach Haine’s real body, Haine and Shide reached the cave ambushing them.

A battle between the two groups began as Shinpei’s plan helped Sou and Shadow Mio take down Haine. Meanwhile, Ushio took down Shide with a strong punch when the second Shide appeared. Ushio chose to ignore him and attacked Haine’s real body. But at the very end, she held back her strength.

Best Girl @jdteume Why it needs to end like that 🥲 cliffhanger should be illegal...



:Summertime Rendering Episode 22 Why it needs to end like that 🥲 cliffhanger should be illegal...:Summertime Rendering Episode 22 https://t.co/HegoYo6WxV

Taking this opportunity, Shadow Mio took down the second Shide, however, both Ushio and Shadow Mio didn’t vanish on Haine’s apparent death, which meant it wasn’t over. The cave filled with a red aura as both Shinpei and Ushio’s eyes turned similar to Haine’s as another Shide floated in front of them.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava