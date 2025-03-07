Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider anime announced for production

On Friday, March 7, 2025, the official staff opened a new website and X (formerly Twitter) account to share a new PV and announce the production of Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to be a Kamen Rider anime. However, no pertinent details concerning the anime's cast, staff, or release date were disclosed.

Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to be a Kamen Rider anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous manga series, written and illustrated by Yokusaru Shibata. The mangaka launched the series in the Monthly Hero's magazine with the cooperation from Toei and Ishimori Production in 2018. Later, the manga was moved to the Complex site, where it's still being serialized.

Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to be a Kamen Rider anime officially confirmed for production

The official staff unveiled a new promotional video on Friday, March 7, 2025, to confirm the production of Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to be a Kamen Rider anime, based on Yokusaru Shibata's celebrated manga series.

The promotional video features the iconic panels from the manga in motion. However, the short clip didn't reveal the show's release date or other pertinent details concerning the production.

That said, the newly opened website and X handle have shared a commemorative visual drawn by the original author, Yokusaru Shibata. The illustration depicts the protagonist, Higashijima Tanzaburo, holding a Kamen Rider mask on his head. Along with the illustration, the website shared a comment from Shibata-san.

Yokusaru Shibata's comments read as follows:

"Who would have thought the day would come when Tanzaburo Higashijima would scream at the top of his lungs in an anime! this is a simple, passionate story about a child who wanted to be a Kamen Rider, but grew up to be one! It's so passionate that viewers might find themselves screaming along with Higashijima!, Rider Punch!!!!, Rider Kick!!!!' - The anime's official site.

Alongside this information, the staff announced that a special stage event for Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to be a Kamen Rider anime will be held at the Aniplex booth at AnimeJapan 2025 on March 23, 2025. The event will reveal and grace the voice actor of Higashijima Tanzaburo, and disclose more pieces of information about the series.

About the anime

Kamen Rider, as seen in the PV (Image via Yokusaru Shibata)

According to the official website, Tanzaburo Tojima Wants to be a Kamen Rider anime follows the story of Higashijima Tanzaburo who is serious about becoming a Kamen Rider (a superhero) even at the age of 40.

Yet, when he's on the verge of giving up his dream, he gets caught up in a "false shocker" robbery case. As such, the anime will revolve around Tanzaburo's Kamen Rider play acting, and showcase his passion.

