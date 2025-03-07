Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 unveils theme songs and main trailer ahead of April 2025 premiere

On Friday, March 7, 2025, Sochiku unveiled the main promotional video for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 ahead of its April 2025 premiere. The anime gave fans glimpses of what they can expect from the upcoming season and previewed its opening theme song. In addition, the anime also revealed its ending theme song details.
Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, written and illustrated by Negi Haruba, is a Japanese manga serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since February 2021. The manga later received an anime adaptation by Yostar Pictures in Spring 2024 and is soon set to release its second season in April 2025.
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 unveils theme songs with main PV
On Friday, March 7, 2025, the official YouTube channel of Sochiku released the main promotional video for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 ahead of its premiere on Sunday, April 13, 2025.
As evident from the promotional video, Kanon Hisui is set to pick Hibiki Sakurama and Angel Usukubo as part of the Green Battalion.
Soon after joining the battalion, Fighter D will meet Chidori during the Dreamy School Life Arc. A group named Ouroboros was suspected to be working with an Executive, which could possibly be related to the recent disappearances of high school students. Hence, the Green Battalion decided to investigate the mystery.
The mystery is seemingly set to see Hibiki Sakurama, Angel Usukubo, Chidori, and Kanon Hisui get stuck in a time loop. It is yet to be revealed how the events will unfold. However, fans can expect an enigmatic antagonist to be responsible for the incident. In addition, the trailer shows Kanon Hisui and Hibiki Sakurama joining forces to fight a common enemy.
Right after, the anime is set to switch to the Green Keeper Arc. After discovering the Green Keeper's identity, Fighter D will try to get more information to assassinate him. With that, the anime also previewed a scene where the protagonist could be seen confronting his target.
However, that's not all, as the main promotional video also previewed the anime's opening theme song "Maji de Sekai Kaechau 5-byō Mae" (It's Really 5 Seconds Before the World Changes) performed by Orange Range.
In addition, the anime also unveiled its ending theme song details. The ending theme song is called "Seigi" (True False), performed by Fukurow.
Related Links
- Netflix's Moonrise anime announces April 2025 release date and more
- Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 announces April 2025 return date
- One Punch Man season 3 announces October 2025 premiere with PV and visual