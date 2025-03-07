  • home icon
  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 unveils theme songs and main trailer ahead of April 2025 premiere

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Mar 07, 2025 15:45 GMT
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 unveils theme songs with main PV
Kanon Hisui as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 (Image via Yostar Pictures)

On Friday, March 7, 2025, Sochiku unveiled the main promotional video for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 ahead of its April 2025 premiere. The anime gave fans glimpses of what they can expect from the upcoming season and previewed its opening theme song. In addition, the anime also revealed its ending theme song details.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, written and illustrated by Negi Haruba, is a Japanese manga serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since February 2021. The manga later received an anime adaptation by Yostar Pictures in Spring 2024 and is soon set to release its second season in April 2025.

On Friday, March 7, 2025, the official YouTube channel of Sochiku released the main promotional video for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 ahead of its premiere on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

As evident from the promotional video, Kanon Hisui is set to pick Hibiki Sakurama and Angel Usukubo as part of the Green Battalion.

Soon after joining the battalion, Fighter D will meet Chidori during the Dreamy School Life Arc. A group named Ouroboros was suspected to be working with an Executive, which could possibly be related to the recent disappearances of high school students. Hence, the Green Battalion decided to investigate the mystery.

Hibiki Sakurama and Angel Usukubo as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 (Image via Yostar Pictures)

The mystery is seemingly set to see Hibiki Sakurama, Angel Usukubo, Chidori, and Kanon Hisui get stuck in a time loop. It is yet to be revealed how the events will unfold. However, fans can expect an enigmatic antagonist to be responsible for the incident. In addition, the trailer shows Kanon Hisui and Hibiki Sakurama joining forces to fight a common enemy.

Right after, the anime is set to switch to the Green Keeper Arc. After discovering the Green Keeper's identity, Fighter D will try to get more information to assassinate him. With that, the anime also previewed a scene where the protagonist could be seen confronting his target.

Chidori as seen in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

However, that's not all, as the main promotional video also previewed the anime's opening theme song "Maji de Sekai Kaechau 5-byō Mae" (It's Really 5 Seconds Before the World Changes) performed by Orange Range.

In addition, the anime also unveiled its ending theme song details. The ending theme song is called "Seigi" (True False), performed by Fukurow.

