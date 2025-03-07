One Punch Man season 3 announces October 2025 premiere with PV and visual

On Friday, March 7, 2025, Bandai Namco Filmworks announced that One Punch Man season 3 will premiere in October 2025. This announcement was made with the anime's "strongest version" key visual and first full promotional video. In addition, the anime also announced new information about the One Punch Man Maji Music Festival.

One Punch Man season 3 unveiled its special announcement video on February 29, 2024. Since then, the anime has been dropping one new hero visual on the first Friday of every month. Fortunately, after dropping 14 hero visuals, the anime has finally unveiled its release window, first promotional video, and key visual.

One Punch Man season 3 unveils key visual and first PV

The "strongest version" key visual essentially combined all 14 hero visuals into a single key visual featuring all key heroes set to appear in the upcoming anime season. The heroes include Saitama, King, Genos, Fubuki, Bang, Tatsumaki, Atomic Samurai, Child Emperor, Zombieman, Pig God, Superalloy Darkshine, Flashy Flash, Puri Puri Prisoner, and Sweet Mask.

Meanwhile, the first promotional video showed fans glimpses of the 14 characters seen in the visual from the upcoming One Punch Man season 3 anime. Each character looked menacing and ready to face off against the Monster Association.

"That's unforgivable. Especially since he hasn't come for me yet. Is it because I'm the Caped Baldy?"

Amidst all heroes, Saitama was pissed that Garou hadn't come after him. He suspected that the monster wasn't after him due to his hero name, "Caped Baldy." Hence, he decided to find Garou himself and punch him.

The promotional video ended by saying, "The Strongest Will Assemble."

Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man season 3 (Image via J.C. Staff)

As previously announced, Chikashi Kubota is designing the characters, alongside Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosuke Shirakawa. Tomohiro Suzuki is in charge of the series scripts, while Makoto Miyazaki will compose the music.

The anime also announced some key information about the One Punch Man Maji Music Festival. With the event set to be held September 14, the anime has begun its advance ticket sales, ending on March 30, 2025. Additionally, the anime announced that Yuki Kaji, the voice actor for Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, will appear at the event.

