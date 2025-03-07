Grand Blue season 2 announces July 2025 release date and opening theme

On Friday, March 7, 2025, the official website and X account of Grand Blue season 2 announced that the sequel will premiere on July 8, 2025. Along with this announcement, the staff revealed the anime's opening theme song and its artists, and other pertinent details concerning the anime's broadcast.

Grand Blue season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous season, which aired 12 episodes from July 2018 to September 2018 for one cour. The sequel is an adaptation of Kenji Inoue (author) and Kimitake Yoshioka's (illustrator) eponymous comedy manga. Kodansha's Good! Afternoon magazine has been serializing the manga series since April 2014.

Grand Blue season 2 debuts on July 8, 2025

According to the latest information shared by the anime's official staff on Friday, March 7, 2025, Grand Blue season 2 will air its episodes every Tuesday on Tokyo MX and BS11 channels at 12:30 am JST, starting July 8, 2025. Besides these channels, fans can watch the sequel on the MBS network every Wednesday at 2:30 am JST, from July 9, 2025.

In addition, the staff announced that the show's first season will be rebroadcast on Tokyo MX and BS11 networks every Tuesday at 12:30 am JST, starting April 8, 2025. Moreover, Grand Blue season 2 will receive a stage event at the NBCUniversal Entertainment Booth at the upcoming AnimeJapan 2025 on March 22, 2025.

The event will feature the voice actors of Iori Kitahara (Yuuma Uchida), Kohei Imamura (Ryohei Kimura), Chisa Kotegawa (Chika Anzai), and Naomi Otoya (Yoshino Aoyama) for a talk show. Fans can watch the event for free on ABEMA and NBCUniversal Anime/Music YouTube channel.

The opening theme song has also been decided. According to the latest information, the Japanese reggae band, Shonan no Kaze, performs the opening theme, Seishun Towa (Eternal Youth), with the dance vocal unit, Atarashii Gakko! Comments from Shonan no Kaze and Atarashii Gakko! have arrived on the anime's official site where they revealed their excitement to be able to contribute to the franchise.

Grand Blue season 2 anime stars Yuuma Uchida as Iori Kitahara, Chika Anzai as Chisa Kotegawa, Ryohei Kimura as Kohei Imamura, Kana Asumi as Aina, Toa Yukinari as Azusa, Aya Yamane as Sakurako, Hiroki Yasumoto as Shinji, Maaya Uchida as Nanaka, Yoshino Aoyama as Naomi, Katsuyuki Konishi as Ryuujiro, and others.

Iori Kitahara, as seen in the anime (Image via Zero-G)

Shinji Takamatsu has returned to the franchise as the director, sound director, and scriptwriter. Hideoki Kusama is enlisted as the chief animation director and the character designer. Zero-G and Liber Studios are collaborating to animate the new season. Yoichi Ueda is also listed as the chief animation director. Saber Links is in charge of the show's sound production.

According to the anime's official site, Grand Blue season 2 shall begin with Iori receiving a letter from his younger sister, Shiori, after the end of his diving license training in Okinawa. A new set of fun and challenges awaits Iori in Izu.

