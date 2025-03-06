A Tale of the Secret Saint anime officially announced for production

A Tale of the Secret Saint anime has been confirmed this week as per Earth Star Entertainment's official website and social media platforms. This was also shared online by the manga artist Mahito Aobe and A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO manga adaptation artist Shiina.

Ad

As of this writing, there is no information on a potential release date for A Tale of the Secret Saint anime nor the studio in charge of the production. There was also confirmation for the voice cast of the main characters of the series as well as upcoming promotional events.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

There is an announcement for the A Tale of the Secret Saint anime

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned earlier, publishing house Earth Star Entertainment has confirmed the production of A Tale of the Secret Saint anime. However, there is no information on a potential release date or the studio involved. There will also be a stage event at the Hakuhodo DY MaP Booth at the AnimeJapan 2025 event on March 22 to promote the project.

Furthermore, there was also confirmation of some of the voice cast members for the A Tale of the Secret Saint anime, such as Shion Wakayama as Fia Ruud, Shinnosuke Tokudome as Zavilia, Yūichirō Umehara as Saviz Náv, and Nobunaga Shimazaki as Cyril Sutherland.

Ad

When it comes to the original light novel series, the author Touya debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2019, and Earth Star Entertainment began to publish the novels in June of that same year. As of this writing, this franchise has eleven volumes; the last one will be shipped on March 14.

More details about the series

The cast as seen in the light novel (Image via Earth Star Entertainment)

The A Tale of the Secret Saint anime is going to tell the story of Fia, a young girl who hails from a family of knights and wants to be one of them but never has the talent for that. Eventually, when pushed to the brink of death when facing off against a dragon, she remembers her past life as a powerful knight who battled against the Demon King.

Ad

Thanks to these memories, she manages to recover the magic from her previous life, with the A Tale of the Secret Saint anime focusing on her remembering these abilities and having to deal with them as well, which leads to a struggle for survival.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback