Shoshimin season 2 reveals April 2025 release date and more

Thursday, March 6, 2025 saw a new promotional video for the Shoshimin season 2 television anime series reveal its official release date of Saturday, April 5, 2025 in Japan. The new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel series also revealed the opening and ending theme songs for the new season, also previewing the opening theme song.

Additionally, staff for the Shoshimin season 2 television anime series revealed a new key visual, featuring the anime’s central group of characters in a field. Smoke behind them suggests a fire burning somewhere in the field. Not much other information can be gleaned from this visual, but it’s likely that the location it’s set in will prove very relevant to the sequel series’ overarching narrative.

Shoshimin season 2 airs on TV Asahi, ABEMA in Japan on Saturday, April 5

As mentioned above, Shoshimin season 2’s official release date and time has been confirmed as Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 1:30AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The anime will first air on TV Asahi in the channel’s NUMAnimation programming block at this time. The series will also begin streaming on ABEMA simultaneously to its television release. Approximately one week later, the series will air on BS Asahi and CS TV Asahi Channel 1.

The anime’s opening theme song is titled “Kaseijin,” or “Martian,” and will be performed by yorushika. The ending theme song is titled “SugaRiddle,” and will be performed by Nagi Yanagi. The anime’s latest promotional video reveals both theme songs, but previews only the opening theme song. As mentioned and described above, a new key visual featuring the series’ central characters was also shared alongside this latest news.

Previously announced new cast members for Shoshimin season 2 include Teppei Uenishi as Takahiko Urino, Yume Miyamoto as Tokiko Nakamaru, and Seiichiro Yamashita as Yuto Hiya. They join starring cast members Hina Yomiya and Shuichiro Umeda, who play main characters Yuki Osanai and Jogoro Kobato, respectively. It’s expected that additional cast will be announced either prior to the season’s premiere, or over the course of its airing.

The second season serves as a direct sequel to the television anime adaptation of author Honobu Yonezawa’s original mystery novel series of the same name. The novel released its first volume in December 2004, and has since released five total volumes, with the third being split into two “3a” and “3b” volumes. The second season will adapt both halves of the third volume, and the fifth volume, notably skipping over the fourth for a currently unknown reason.

The story centers on protagonist Jogoro Kobato, a high school boy longing to live a quiet and ordinary life following a painful experience. He likewise starts a “mutually beneficial relationship” with Yuki Osanai since she wants the same. However, despite their plans for ordinary lives, they find themselves continuously getting involved in mysteries and disasters alike one after another.

