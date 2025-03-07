  • home icon
  Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 announces April 2025 return date

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 announces April 2025 return date

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Mar 07, 2025 09:45 GMT
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 announces April 2025 return date (Image via Silver Link and Studio Palette)
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 announces April 2025 return date (Image via Silver Link and Studio Palette)

On Friday, March 7, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 announced that the sequel will return from its 8-month hiatus and resume broadcasting & streaming on April 10, 2025 from the first episode.

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 is a sequel to the previous installment, which released 12 episodes from October 2020 to December 2020. The series serves as an adaptation of author Kei Sazane and illustrator Ao Nekonabe's fantasy light novel series of the same name.

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 set to re-air on April 10, 2025

According to the latest statement shared by the anime's official staff on the website and X handle, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 will resume airing from the first episode on April 10, 2025. The sequel originally premiered in July 2024. However, due to production issues, the show was indefinitely delayed from the fifth episode onwards in August 2024.

Unless further delay occurs, the previously delayed episodes beginning with episode 5 will commence airing on May 8, 2025. As per the new broadcast information, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 will air every Thursday at 8:30 pm JST on AT-X from April 10, 2025.

The sequel will also be telecast on Tokyo MX every Wednesday at 12 am JST from April 11, 2025, on BS11 channel at 1 am JST from April 11, 2025, and on ABC TV at 2:30 am JST, starting April 13, 2025. The series will be digitally distributed in Japan on d Anime Store (every Thursday at 11 pm JST starting April 10, 2025). Crunchyroll shall resume streaming the anime from the fifth episode onwards.

In addition, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2 will release its Blu-ray DVD in two volumes. The first volume (episodes 1-6) will be released on August 27, 2025, while the second volume (episodes 7-12) will be released on September 26, 2025.

Yuki Inaba directs the sequel at the joint production of SILVER LINK and Studio Palette, with Studio Palette in charge of the show's series composition as well. Kaori Yoshikawa is enlisted as the character designer, while Yukio Nagasaki is the sequel's sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion. Pony Canyon is in charge of the music production.

Iska and Aliceliese in the anime (Image via Silver Link and Studio Palette)
Iska and Aliceliese in the anime (Image via Silver Link and Studio Palette)

The series centers around Iska, a wonderful swordsman belonging to a scientifically advanced empire, and Aliceliese, the Nubelis Imperial Court's princess. Although they are sworn enemies, Iska and Aliceliese are moved by each other's capabilities.

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
