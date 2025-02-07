10 best enemies to lovers anime that you should try

The enemies-to-lovers anime trope never seems to get old. There's something thrilling about seeing two characters who start off as rivals or enemies eventually developing feelings for each other. The journey from hatred and conflict to understanding and romance makes for great storytelling.

This trope lends itself well to anime because animated shows have more creative freedom in crafting entertaining "what if" scenario pairings. Character dynamics and relationships that might seem unlikely in real life can flourish on-screen.

The anime medium uses fun animation, voice acting, humor, and drama to make even the most improbable romances feel authentic. For fans who love the enemies-to-lovers dynamic, here are 10 anime series that feature this storyline trope at its finest.

Trending

10 must-watch enemies-to-lovers anime for romance fans

1) Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has the perfect setup for a compelling battle of wills between its leads. Miyuki is the student council president and Kaguya is the vice president of an elite high school. While they like each other, they're both too prideful to confess their feelings.

What follows is an elaborate mind game battle, with both attempting to psychologically manipulate the other into surrendering. They spend student council sessions trying to catch the other off-guard instead of doing actual work.

Miyuki uses complex ploys to try and trigger a confession from the usually unflappable Kaguya. But she always manages to turn situations around through sheer cunning. Even as they one-up each other through bluffs, bribes, and blackmail, their mutual affection shines through during unguarded moments.

2) Special A

Special A (Image via Gonzo)

Hikari and Kei have been rivals since childhood, with Hikari consistently ranking second to Kei in everything from academics to sports. Hikari is upset that she can never beat Kei, who always maintains his position as number one. Even when they join the same elite school, their rivalry continues.

They bicker constantly, with Hikari determined to finally beat her number one competitor. Over time though, her feelings slowly transform into a crush as she gets glimpses of Kei's caring nature behind his cool exterior.

This classic enemies-to-lovers anime has plenty of lighthearted competitive moments between the leads. It's fun to watch Hikari's one-sided rivalry turn into an unlikely romance.

3) Maid-sama!

Maid-sama! (Image via J.C. Staff)

Misaki Ayuzawa is the first female student council president at a formerly all-boys school. Strict and abrasive, she takes her position very seriously to gain respect from the rowdy male students. Her biggest annoyance is the lazy and carefree Usui, who often amuses himself by irritating Misaki.

They constantly get under each other's skin and argue loudly in public. But Usui secretly admires Misaki's dedication. When he learns that she works part-time at a maid café to support her family, he realizes there's more beneath her tough exterior.

The funny banter and teasing between this odd couple with contrasting personalities make their eventual relationship change feel natural in Maid-sama!.

4) Toradora!

Toradora! (Image via J.C. Staff)

What's better than one tsundere character? Two tsunderes who can't stand each other at first. Toradora! sets up the ultimate romance through rivalry.

Petite Taiga and gentle Ryuuji meet when Ryuuji discovers that Taiga has a crush on his best friend. In return, he helps set her up to confess her feelings. In the process, the two outcasts end up helping each other, and a tentative friendship forms.

Of course, Taiga's prickly nature and Ryuuji's patience lead to lots of arguments. Still, they can't deny their growing fondness. This enemies-to-lovers anime has plenty of comedic drama before the two finally get together.

5) Snow White with the Red Hair

Snow White with the Red Hair (Image via Bones)

This anime series puts a royal twist on the trope. Shirayuki is a herbalist with beautiful red hair, which attracts Prince Raji's attention. Unwilling to be the prince's concubine, she escapes to a neighboring kingdom.

Here, she befriends Prince Zen, a kind-hearted prince who offers her protection. Although Shirayuki is wary at first, Zen's selfless actions cause her feelings to blossom from distrust to admiration.

Watching the kind prince win over the resilient heroine through his virtues makes for great viewing. The medieval setting only elevates the appeal of this heartwarming tale.

6) The World Is Still Beautiful

The World Is Still Beautiful (Image via Pierrot)

This enemies-to-lovers anime follows Princess Nike, who is sent to marry King Livius as part of a political arrangement. Nike expects the tyrannical ruler she's heard rumors of but instead finds a boy king barely older than her.

Livius' condescending behavior and bold advances bother Nike. Her repeated rejections and take-charge attitude also annoy Livius, who's not used to people disobeying him. They spend much time quarreling and challenging each other.

But Livius starts developing genuine love and respect for the strong-willed Nike. Watching their very opposite personalities clash while ruling a kingdom together makes this a delightful watch.

7) Romeo x Juliet

Romeo x Juliet (Image via Gonzo)

This is a clever anime adaptation of Shakespeare's famous tragic love story. Juliet is the sole survivor of the Capulet family after the Montagues seize power by killing her parents. Disguised as a boy and known as the Red Whirlwind, she leads a rebel group aiming to overthrow the Montagues.

During an escapade, she meets the oblivious Romeo, heir to the Montague throne. The two are instantly drawn to each other, not realizing they are sworn enemies. Their budding romance causes Romeo to have an existential crisis when he eventually discovers Juliet's true Capulet identity.

He must make the agonizing choice between his family legacy and his first love. This adaptation puts a fresh spin on the original tale with the addition of lavish fantasy elements. The anime captures all the emotional intensity of Shakespeare's doomed love story while making it more action-packed and visual.

8) Twin Star Exorcists

Twin Star Exorcists (Image via Pierrot)

The anime's two protagonists—Rokuro and Benio—are fated as the "Twin Stars," prophesied to eventually give birth to the Miko, a being destined to cleanse all impurities from the world.

However, Rokuro hates exorcists after a painful childhood tragedy, while Benio wants nothing more than to be a powerful exorcist. Forced to work together, their conflicting desires, approaches, and temperaments lead to intense battles.

But they also motivate each other in unexpected ways. The mix of supernatural, action, drama, and comedy elements offers an entertaining viewing experience.

9) Boarding School Juliet

Boarding School Juliet (Image via Liden Films)

In this unique take on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, rival dorms at an elite boarding school are divided into two warring factions: the White Cats House (led by Juliet) and the Black Dogs House (led by Romio). Romio and Juliet initially dislike each other but later develop romantic feelings.

As dorm prefects, they declare the other dorm off-limits. But through a series of chance encounters outside school, they get to know each other. Feelings soon develop, leading to a secret romance. Can they overcome their feuding families and school rules to be together? Watch this lighthearted comedy anime to find out!

10) Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World (Image via Silver Link)

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World presents the ultimate star-crossed lovers scenario. Iska is a skilled soldier from the Empire aiming to capture the Nebulis witches. When Imperial soldiers attack witch princess Alice, Iska steps in to save her life instead.

Shocked by his unexpected compassion, Alice starts questioning her views. Despite being on opposing sides of a long war, they find themselves repeatedly helping each other. A lovely bond forms even as they hide their growing relationship from their warring nations.

The enemies-to-lovers anime captures all the sweet thrills of falling in love with the enemy amidst fantastical battles and adventures.

Conclusion

The enemies-to-lovers trope clearly never loses its appeal, especially when depicted through lively anime characters and stories.

There's something universally fascinating about seeing two people who clash initially discover their deeper affections through unexpected situations. Whether they're sparring rivals, warring enemies, or mismatched personalities, the ultimate union of opposites makes for great entertainment.

For fans who enjoy the thrill of relationships that evolve from bitterness to romance, be sure to check out these top-notch anime picks. Which other enemies-to-lovers anime are your favorites?

Related Links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback