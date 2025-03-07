On Friday, March 7, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 unveiled a new promotional video. The short video confirmed the sequel's April 7, 2025, debut date. In addition, the staff unveiled a new key visual for the series.

Under the production of Felix Film, Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which released 12 episodes from April 2022 to June 2022. The series is an adaptation of Asato Mizu's rom-com manga series of the same name. The manga was serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ from January 2017 to April 2023.

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2's new trailer confirms the April 7, 2025, release date

According to the latest promotional video shared by the anime's official website on Friday, March 7, 2025, Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 will air its episodes every Monday at 10 pm JST from April 7, 2025.

The series will also be telecast on MBS at 2:30 am JST from April 9, 2025. Besides these channels, the sequel will be aired on BS11 at 12 am JST from April 8, 2025, and on AT-X at 10 pm JST from April 10, 2025.

Other than these networks, Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 will be digitally distributed on ABEMA, U-NEXT, MBS Dougaism, Lemino, Anime Times, FOD, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and others.

The latest trailer features Aharen and Raido enjoying their time together as lovers. With the ending theme song, Twilight by SHALLM, playing in the background, the short video features the new character, Riku Tamana, and shows glimpses of her past.

The official staff unveiled a key visual for Aharen-san wa Hakarenai anime along with the promotional video. The illustration depicts Aharen and Raido holding swim rings and cages on the beach. Other supporting characters appear behind them in the visual.

Cast, staff, and the plot of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2

Reina Aharen in the new PV (Image via Felix Film)

Inori Minase voices Reina Aharen, while Takuma Terashima stars as Raido. Nao Toyama joins the voice cast as Nao Toyama, while Iori Saeki plays the role of Henzan-sensei. Other cast members include Mao Ichimichi as Mitsuki, Tomori Kusunoki as Hanako, Rika Nagae as Raido's younger sister, and others.

Tomoe Makino directs the rom-com anime at Felix Film, with Yasutaka Yamamoto as the chief animation director. Takao Yoshioka handles the series scripts, along with Kotsukotsu and Masanao Akahoshi. Yuko Yahiro has joined the staff as the character designer.

Picking up the events from the previous installment, Aharen-wa Hakarenai season 2 will continue Reina Aharen and Raido's captivating story as they enter the second year of their high school life.

