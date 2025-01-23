Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 unveils first trailer, additional cast, and opening theme ahead of April 2025 premiere

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, the official staff unveiled the first promotional video for Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2. The short video revealed a new cast and previewed the sequel's opening theme song. The anime is set to premiere in April 2025.

Produced by Felix Film, Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 12 episodes from April 2022 to June 2022. The series itself is based on Asato Mizu's rom-com manga series of the same name. Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ serialized the manga from January 2017 to April 2023, with seven tankobon volumes published.

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2's first trailer showcases Reina, Matsuboshi, and others in their second year of high school

Trending

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account shared the first promotional video for Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 (also known as Aharen Is Indecipherable season 2), ahead of the show's April 2025 premiere on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11 channels.

The short video depicts Reina Aharen and Matsuboshi Raido's daily lives, as they have been promoted to their second year in high school. Reina and Matsuboshi's friends, Mitsuki, Hanako, and Ishikawa, are also in the same class and they look forward to the second year.

Riku Tamahana in the trailer (Image via Felix Film)

In addition, the promotional video features a new character, Riku Tamahana, who becomes Reina's new friend. According to the short clip, Nao Toyama stars as Riku. Toyama-san has previously voiced Chitoge from Nisekoi, Yui from My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, and other characters.

It was previously announced that Inori Minase and Takuma Terashima would reprise their roles as Reina and Matsuboshi, respectively. Additionally, the short clip reveals and previews the sequel's opening theme song, Binetsuma, performed by ZUTOMAYO.

Expand Tweet

A comment from ACA-ne, the band's vocalist and guitarist, who wrote the lyrics and composed the theme song, has arrived on the official website of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2. The singer mentions how "Aharen-san" has been one of their favorite manga. When ACA-ne was approached about the project, they kept re-reading the manga while composing the theme.

Coming to the main staff for Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2, Yasutaka Yamamoto returns to the franchise as the chief director, with Tomoe Makino as the director at Felix Film. Takao Yoshioka is handling the scripts with Masanao Akahoshi and Kotsukotsu. Yuko Yahiro is enlisted as the character designer. Tomoko Iwasa has joined the staff as the chief animation director with Saori Yamamoto and Yumiko Ishii.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback