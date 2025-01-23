  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 unveils first trailer, additional cast, and opening theme ahead of April 2025 premiere

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 unveils first trailer, additional cast, and opening theme ahead of April 2025 premiere

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jan 23, 2025 17:00 GMT
Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 unveils first trailer, additional cast, and opening theme ahead of April 2025 premiere (Image via Felix Film)
Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 unveils first trailer, additional cast, and opening theme ahead of April 2025 premiere (Image via Felix Film)

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, the official staff unveiled the first promotional video for Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2. The short video revealed a new cast and previewed the sequel's opening theme song. The anime is set to premiere in April 2025.

Produced by Felix Film, Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 12 episodes from April 2022 to June 2022. The series itself is based on Asato Mizu's rom-com manga series of the same name. Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ serialized the manga from January 2017 to April 2023, with seven tankobon volumes published.

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2's first trailer showcases Reina, Matsuboshi, and others in their second year of high school

also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account shared the first promotional video for Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 (also known as Aharen Is Indecipherable season 2), ahead of the show's April 2025 premiere on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11 channels.

The short video depicts Reina Aharen and Matsuboshi Raido's daily lives, as they have been promoted to their second year in high school. Reina and Matsuboshi's friends, Mitsuki, Hanako, and Ishikawa, are also in the same class and they look forward to the second year.

Riku Tamahana in the trailer (Image via Felix Film)
Riku Tamahana in the trailer (Image via Felix Film)

In addition, the promotional video features a new character, Riku Tamahana, who becomes Reina's new friend. According to the short clip, Nao Toyama stars as Riku. Toyama-san has previously voiced Chitoge from Nisekoi, Yui from My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, and other characters.

It was previously announced that Inori Minase and Takuma Terashima would reprise their roles as Reina and Matsuboshi, respectively. Additionally, the short clip reveals and previews the sequel's opening theme song, Binetsuma, performed by ZUTOMAYO.

A comment from ACA-ne, the band's vocalist and guitarist, who wrote the lyrics and composed the theme song, has arrived on the official website of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2. The singer mentions how "Aharen-san" has been one of their favorite manga. When ACA-ne was approached about the project, they kept re-reading the manga while composing the theme.

Coming to the main staff for Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2, Yasutaka Yamamoto returns to the franchise as the chief director, with Tomoe Makino as the director at Felix Film. Takao Yoshioka is handling the scripts with Masanao Akahoshi and Kotsukotsu. Yuko Yahiro is enlisted as the character designer. Tomoko Iwasa has joined the staff as the chief animation director with Saori Yamamoto and Yumiko Ishii.

Also read:

Quick Links

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी