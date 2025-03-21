Let This Grieving Soul Retire! season 2 is set to premiere in October 2025. This was confirmed via an early teaser promotional video, featuring only the sequel's production footage with keyframes. The official staff shall announce an exact release date and more information about the sequel in the future.

Produced by Zero-G, Let This Grieving Soul Retire! season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 13 episodes from October 2024 to December 2024. The series itself is based on the fantasy light novel series written by Tsukikage and illustrated by Chyko.

Let This Grieving Soul Retire! season 2's early production PV confirms the series' October 2025 debut

On Friday, March 21, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the series unveiled an early teaser trailer to announce that Let This Grieving Soul Retire! season 2 will begin its broadcast in October 2025. More information about the anime's exact release date, broadcast details, new cast, and staff will be revealed in the future.

The latest promotional video uses the bare minimum production footage with a few keyframes. The short PV centers around Tino Shade, Krai Andrey, and their friends, who notify fans about the sequel's progress. Aside from indulging in their usual banter, Tino and Krai announce that the sequel will be released in October 2025.

The series stars Kensho Ono as Krai Andrey, Miyu Kubota as Tino Shade, Aoi Koga as Lucia Rogier, Tomokazu Sugita as Ansem Smart, Fairouz Ali as Liz Smart, Konomi Kohara as Sitri Smart, Kohei Amasaki as Luke Sykol, Tomokazu Sugita as the narrator, and others. The first installment's voice actors will reprise their roles in Let This Grieving Soul Retire! season 2.

Tino and Krai, as seen in Chyko's celebratory visual for Let This Grieving Soul Retire! season 2 (Image via nageki_official/X)

Masahiro Takata directed the first installment at Zero-G and was also listed as the sound director with Saber Links in production. Hideki Shirane handled the series scripts, while Yusuke Isouchi and Shingo Fujisaki were in charge of the character designs.

Ryohei Sataka composed the show's music under the production of Avex Pictures. Lezel performed the anime's opening theme, Katto Tomorrow, while Pmarusama sang the ending theme, Scream! It's not confirmed but speculated that the show's primary cast members could reprise their roles in the second installment.

Additional information

While the official staff has yet to reveal a synopsis, Let This Grieving Soul Retire! season 2 will continue the adaptation from volume 4 of the original light novel series and show the next adventures of Krai Andrey, Tino Shade, and their friends.

Since Krai was denied retirement yet again at the end of the first season, it remains to be seen what he will do in the sequel. Moreover, the previous installment's ending teased more of Krai's party members. Thus, fans can expect to see them in action in season 2.

