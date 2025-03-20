Rurouni Kenshin season 3 confirmed to be in production

Rurouni Kenshin season 3 was announced this Thursday now that the second one has concluded, although there is no specification of when this series is going to return. Following the pattern of the previous two installments, it is bound to come back in 2026, but that is just speculation.

The upcoming Rurouni Kenshin season 3 marks a major moment for this remake, as it will feature the main event of the Kyoto arc. Kenshin Himura assembles his own group to deal with Makoto Shishio and his band of powerful swordsmen, the Juppon-Gatana.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Confirmation and other details for Rurouni Kenshin season 3

As mentioned earlier, it is confirmed that Rurouni Kenshin season 3 is going to take place now that the second one concluded this week. Furthermore, it is very likely that Lieden Films is going to continue as the studio in charge of this production, as has been the case since it started its debut season back in 2023.

There is also no information on when the third season is going to come out, although the first one, as stated before, came out in 2023 and the second one began in 2024 and concluded in 2025. Therefore, it is logical to assume that this third installment is going to come out in 2026, although that is just mere speculation at the moment.

When considering that the Anime Japan 2025 event is taking place on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan, there is a very good chance that Rurouni Kenshin season 3 is going to get some new information. The franchise is going to be on the Red Stage on Day 1, so it is very likely that this third season is going to be addressed.

The premise of the third season

Makoto Shishio and his men, Juppon-Gatana (Image via Lieden Films).

The bulk of the second season was heavily focused on Kenshin Himura arriving in Kyoto to face Makoto Shioto and his preparations for this conflict. This also included getting a new blade to fight and training with his former master, Hiko Seijūrō, setting up a future storyline.

When it comes to Rurouni Kenshin season 3, it is going to feature Kenshin, Sanosuke Sagara, Saito Hajime, and a sudden new ally, Aoshi Shinomori, teaming up to face Shioto and the rest of the Juppon-Gatana. It is widely regarded as the absolute peak of the series and one of the greatest battle shonen arcs of all time.

