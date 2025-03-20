My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 delayed by a week

The release date for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 (overall episode 25) has been delayed by a week, as confirmed by the anime's official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, March 20, 2025. According to the latest information, the episode will now be released on March 31, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other networks, and on Netflix.

The anime's official staff announced that the episode has been delayed due to production issues. Notably, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 happens to be the first episode of the current that has been postponed. Prior to this news, the series has maintained its original release schedule since its premiere on January 6, 2025. Notably, the episode was originally slated to premiere on Monday, March 24, 2025.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 postponed to March 31, 2025, due to production issues

The anime's production committee released a statement on Thursday, March 20, 2025, on the sequel's official site, and X handle to announce that My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 has been delayed by a week because of production reasons.

While the staff didn't elaborately address the issue, they have earnestly apologized to fans for the sudden delay. The official X account of Netflix Anime has also announced the news of the episode's postponement.

According to the revised release schedule, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 will be broadcast on Monday, March 31, 2025, on Tokyo MX, at 10:30 am JST, on BS11 at 11 pm JST, on KBS Kyoto and Sun TV at 24:00 JST (April 1, 2025, 12 am), on TV Aichi at 25:30 (April 1, 1:30 am JST), and on AT-X on April 1, 9:30 pm JST.

On the other hand, the official statement reveals that My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 will be digitally distributed worldwide on Netflix on March 31, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Instead of episode 12, the anime will air the sequel's first episode (overall episode 14, including the first season), titled Another Kudo Residence on the broadcasting stations on March 24, 2025.

Additional information

Kiyoka Kudo in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Under the production of Kinema Citrus, My Happy Marriage season 2 premiered on January 6, 2025, on Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and other networks in Japan. Netflix has been simulcasting the episodes worldwide. The streaming giant also streams the show's first installment.

The series stars Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori, Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoka Kudo, Hiro Shimono as Yoshito Godo, Ryotaro Okiayu as Tadakiyo Kudo, Kikuko Inoue as Fuyu Kudo, Yuya Uchida as Naoshi Usui, Haruka Tomatsu as Kaoruko Jinnouchi, and others.

Considering how the latest episode (11) ended, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 12 shall explore Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo's confrontation against Naoshi Usui. Naoshi will try his best to get Miyo into his team, while Kiyoka will do everything to keep his fiancee safe. Meanwhile, Arata Usuba might reveal his true intentions in the next episode.

