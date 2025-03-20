New Digimon anime announced for October 2025

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, the official staff held the Digimon Con 2025 livestream event, where a new Digimon anime, titled DIGIMON BEATBREAK, was announced for production. The staff also shared a teaser promotional video and visual to confirm the anime's October 2025 premiere.

The new Digimon anime, DIGIMON BEATBREAK, shall continue the popular franchise, which focuses on the mysterious eponymous creatures that inhabit in a a digital sphere. This Digital World is a parallel universe born from Earth's multiple communication networks. The franchise came into existence in 1997 by Bandai and Wiz. Aside from several anime series, the franchise has video games, manga, films, and card games.

The new Digimon anime, DIGIMON BEATBREAK, set to debut in October 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025, saw the official staff hold a special livestream event called Digimon Con 2025. During this event, the staff unveiled a short promotional video and visual to announce the production of a new Digimon anime, DIGIMON BEATBREAK. According to the announcement, the anime's broadcast will start in October 2025.

The new Digimon anime, DIGIMON BEATBREAK, serves as the first new TV series in the franchise in two years, after Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning. The teaser visual for the series features the protagonist and his partner Digimon, with a catchphrase, which reads "Emotion-devouring digital lifeforms" in English.

On the other hand, the teaser promotional video showcases the glowing silhouettes of various kinds of Digimon and gives a glimpse of the show's Digiworld.

Accompanied by a catchy tune, the short clip transitions to the anime's teaser visual. Moreover, the video confirms the anime's October 2025 debut. That said, the pertinent details concerning the series' main cast, staff, the production studio, and the plot are yet to be revealed.

Aside from the new Digimon anime's announcement, the Digimon Con 2025 livestream event released a promotional video of Digimon Adventure - Beyond -, to end the anime franchise's 25th-anniversary celebrations. The short clip includes previously unseen scenes leading up to the Digimon Adventure 02 anime's ending.

The short video brings back nostalgia, showing familiar characters like Taichi, Gabumon, Agumon, and others. The latest video stars Natsuki Hanae as Taichi, Yoshitaka Yamaya as Iori, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ishida, Chika Sakamoto as Agumon, Megumi Urawa as Armadillomon, Mayumi Yamaguchi as Gabumon, Miwa Matsumoto as Patamon, and Hiroaki Hirata as Takeru.

The video features a new version of the original anime's Brave Heart song, arranged by Ayumi Miyazaki. Hiroyuki Kakudo has directed the new PV at Yumeta Company, while Rie Nishimura has designed the characters. Toei is listed as the producer.

