Let's Go Karaoke! and Captivated, by You anime reveal July 2025 release window

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 saw the staff of the television Let’s Go Karaoke! and Captivated, by You anime series officially reveal their July 2025 release windows. The release window for both series was revealed in the first promotional video for the former series, which began streaming on Kadokawa anime’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday.

The promotional video for Let’s Go Karaoke! also revealed that Shinnosuke Tokudome would be joining the anime’s cast. However, no other information was shared for the Captivated, by You anime series other than its July 2025 release window. Both series will serve as television anime adaptations of mangaka Yama Wayama’s two original manga series of the same names.

Let’s Go Karaoke! reveals new cast member and release window, no other news for Captivated, by You anime

The new cast member for the Let’s Go Karaoke! television anime series is Shinnosuke Tokudome, who’ll voice Wada, a second year-middle school student. Wada is also the junior of protagonist Satomi Oka in the school’s choir group. The Captivated, by You anime series didn’t reveal any new information aside from the aforementioned July 2025 release window announcement for both series.

As was also mentioned above, both anime are adaptations of two different series from mangaka Yama Wayama, hence why information about them is being shared simultaneously. While fans may get the impression that the two stories are related, they are two distinct narratives with unique settings and characters. However, both anime are being produced at Doga Kobo studios, and seemingly share the same staff given the latest information as of this writing.

Asami Nakatani is directing both anime series at Doga Kobo, with Yukiko Tsukahara serving as the assistant director. Yoshimi Narita is overseeing the series scripts, while Mai Matsuura is the character designer, and Takuro Iga is composing the music. Yen Press has licensed both original manga series for English release, first describing Let’s Go Karaoke! as follows:

“Nothing worries Satomi Oka more than the upcoming final choir competition of his middle school career -- right up until he is accosted by a stranger from the shadows who demands, “Let's go karaoke!” As a yakuza, Kyouji Narita doesn't scare easily, but a terrifying prospect has driven him to seek Satomi's help. The boss is holding a karaoke contest, with the loser forced to get a tattoo to be selected and torturously applied by the boss himself! Oka has been to many vocal rehearsals over the years, but never one-on-one karaoke sessions with a gangster!!”

Yen press described the story of the Captivated, by You anime’s source material as follows:

“Hayashi's frank, guileless demeanor quietly draws the attention of classmates and strangers as he counts all the stairs in school, photographs street signs, and dries sweet potatoes on the classroom balcony. In a world shaped by conformity, Hayashi is refreshingly and unapologetically true to himself. Conversely, Nikaidou has worked very hard to perfect a gloomy, dour façade that keeps his classmates far, far away. While much of the school regards Nikaidou as a bad omen, one student catches a glimpse behind the mask and-undeterred by rumors of bad luck and supernatural powers-begins to pick away Nikaidou's carefully crafted persona…”

