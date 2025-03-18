Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! anime confirms July 2025 release, cast, and staff with new PV

On March 18, 2025, the Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! anime unveiled its first promotional video, confirming its July 2025 release window. Additionally, the promotional video unveiled the anime's main voice casting and staff members, also confirming the series' animation studio.

Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! anime is based on a light novel series written by Yuuki Kimikawa and illustrated by Gaou. The light novel has 3 volumes published so far, out of which 2 have been published in English. Meanwhile, the manga adaptation has 3 volumes in English (out of the total 8 released).

Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! anime set to be released in July 2025

The Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! anime's promotional video commenced with a focus on the protagonists, who reunite after getting rejected by their companions. The video then saw them opening a restaurant, as the male protagonist (Dennis) became the chef and the female protagonist (Atelier) a waiter.

The second half of the promotional video showcased some footage from the anime where the protagonists enjoyed their time by serving customers of every kind. The video ended with the unveiling of the release window in July 2025 (Summer 2025 Anime Season).

The anime will be animated by Studio OLM's Team Yoshioka (which is one of the six current production units of this animation studio). The studio is famous for animating anime like Komi Can't Communicate, Summertime Rendering, and The Apothecary Diaries.

The main voice casting, announced through the Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! anime's promotional video, includes Atelier voiced by Marika Tachibana (first notable role in the anime industry), and Dennis by Shunsuke Takeuchi (Askin from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War).

The main staff members include Jouji Shimura (episode director of Beyblade Burst God) as the director, Deko Akao (series composer of Butareba) as the series composer, Masato Kouda (music composer of Konosuba) as the music composer, and Aoi Yamato (animation director of some episodes from Odd Taxi) as the character designer.

Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! anime synopsis

Dennis and Atelier as seen in the anime trailer (Image via OLM)

The anime is a fantasy series centered around the unfortunate male protagonist Dennis whom his guild members betray. However, he doesn't lose hope and opens a restaurant to utilize his cooking skills properly.

Before opening the restaurant, Dennis meets Atelier, a former noblewoman who was forced into slavery. Together, as the 'outcasts' of society, Dennis and Atelier open a restaurant where everyone can enjoy food. However, the restaurant soon becomes a haven for oddballs looking for some sort of affection.

