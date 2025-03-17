The Unaware Atelier Master anime reveals additional cast and advanced streaming date with new PV

On March 17, 2025, The Unaware Atelier Master anime released its second promotional trailer, announcing an advanced screening on March 30, 2025. This screening will occur one week before the anime's Japanese TV debut. The trailer also introduced additional supporting cast members.

The Unaware Atelier Master anime is adapted from a light novel series by Yousuke Tokino, with illustrations by Zounoze. The series currently comprises 10 published volumes but has not yet seen an English release. Nevertheless, the manga adaptation of the light novel has three of the seven physical volumes available in English.

The Unaware Atelier Master anime is set to be released online on March 30, 2025

The promotional video for The Unaware Atelier Master anime began by highlighting the male protagonist as he prepared for his new quest with his party. Unfortunately, he was kicked out of the party due to his low combat skills, prompting him to seek ways to assist others using his non-combat abilities.

Subsequently, the video showcased footage from the anime, revealing the male protagonist's journey and how his non-combat skills benefited others. It concluded with the announcement of the series' title and details regarding its advanced screening on the Japanese streaming platforms d Anime Store and ABEMA.

This advanced screening is set for 10.30 pm JST on March 30, 2025, just one week before the anime's Japanese TV premiere on April 6, 2025. The advanced screening will run throughout the entire Spring 2025 anime season.

Additionally, the second promotional video for The Unaware Atelier Master anime previewed the series’ theme songs. The Japanese pop band Mesemoa will perform the opening song, FACSTORY, and the Japanese artist LOT SPiRiTS will sing the ending song, Vanish in the Spring. This will mark both bands' debuts in the anime industry.

The newly announced voice cast features Golnova, voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto (Himmel from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End), Marlefiss by Saori Hayami (Yor Forger from Spy x Family), and Bandana by Mayu Yoshioka (Sakura from Hundred).

The Unaware Atelier Master anime synopsis

Kurt, as seen in the anime (Image via EMT Squared)

The anime is an adventure series set in a fantasy world, following the tale of Kurt, an adventurer. Unfortunately, at the start of his journey, Kurt is expelled from his party due to his lack of combat skills.

To make ends meet, Kurt begins accepting unusual requests that divert from his career as an adventurer. Strangely, Kurt's non-combat abilities, which he utilizes to fulfill these odd requests, become highly developed, and now he might just be an adventurer with the most bizarre set of advanced skills.

