Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! anime adaptation announced with visual

On Sunday, March 16, 2025, the official staff unveiled a visual to announce the production of Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! anime movie. According to the announcement, the project will be theatrically screened in Japan in four parts, starting next Winter. However, an exact release date wasn't disclosed.

Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! anime serves as an adaptation of Maruko Nii's eponymous manga series, which is a spin-off to the Girls und Panzer franchise. The manga has been serialized in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine since 2013. Maruko Nii's manga will release the 23rd tankobon volume on March 22, 2025.

Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! anime set to premiere in four parts from next Winter

The teaser visual features Miho Nishizumi, Saori Takeba, Yukari Akiyama, Hana Isuzu, and Mako Reizei from the original Girls und Panzer anime series in their familiar avatars. Moreover, the visual contains the logo of the Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! anime.

Notably, the franchise had planned the Oorai Haru Matsuri Kairaku Festa event on Sunday. However, the staff canceled the event on Saturday due to bad weather. Besides that, the franchise will organize many stage events at the upcoming AnimeJapan 2025 event on March 22-23, 2025.

Aside from the teaser visual and the anime adaptation's announcement, the anime's staff revealed the details concerning the cast members. The anime project features the returning cast members, with Ai Kayano as Saori Takebe, Mai Fuchigami as Miho Nishizumi, Ikumi Nakagami as Yukari Akiyama, Mami Ozaki as Hana Isuzu, and Yuka Iguchi as Mako Reizei.

Masami Shimoda directs the Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! anime at the joint production of P.A. Works and Actas, with Takahiko Usui enlisted as the general director. Noboru Kimura handles the series scripts, while Humikane Shimada and Isao Sugimoto are the original character designs, with Takeshi Nogami's assistance.

Kosuke Kawazura, Sayo Mizuno, and Yuki Akiyama are listed as the chief animation directors for the series. Takayuki Yamaguchi, who has previously worked in the franchise as a recording adjuster, join the project as the sound director. Showgate is the anime's distributor, while Yasumasa Koyama is in charge of the sound effects.

