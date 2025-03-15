Scum of the Brave anime announced for production

On March 15, 2025, the Scum of the Brave anime adaptation was announced, animated by animation studio OLM. The anime was announced through a special trailer featuring the anime's protagonists. More information about the anime's release date and voice casting will be released in the upcoming months.

Scum of the Brave is a light novel series written by Rocket Shokai and illustrated by Yuuya Kusaka. The light novel serialized between February and March 2016 and has one volume in publication (only in Japanese). The light novel also received a manga adaptation, which is the anime's source, which has 6 volumes in publication (only in Japanese).

Scum of the Brave anime adaptation announced

The special trailer commenced with a brief introduction of the premise of the series' source, the manga series, followed by a formal introduction of its protagonists. The special trailer showcased four protagonists (2 male and 2 female) but more might be introduced once more information about the Scum of the Brave anime is released.

Scum of the Brave's special trailer then showcased a few panels from the manga, showcasing the protagonists in a fight. The trailer ended with the formal announcement of the Scum of the Brave anime without the unveiling of any release date/window, voice casting, or anything else.

However, the special trailer announced the series' animation studio, studio OLM. As one of the oldest animation studios, Studio OLM is famous for animating some of the most iconic and famous anime series. Some of these include Komi Can't Communicate, Summertime Rendering, The Apothecary Diaries, Odd Taxi, Don't Tease Me Nagatoro, and The Faraway Paladin.

The authors of Scum of the Brave anime's source also have some other works under anime production. Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004, another work of Shoukai Rocket, the author of Scum of the Brave, is under anime production, animated by Studio Kai.

Scum of the Brave anime synopsis

A manga panel as seen in the anime trailer (Image via OLM)

Scum of the Brave is an action-fantasy series taking place in the future (21st century) where mafia members exist as demon kings. To transform the king of demons, the mafia members undergo ether-enhancement surgery. However, bounty hunters called the Braves are called to stop these mafia members from doing illegal work.

Yashiro, a former bounty hunter, only enjoys the simple things in life and tries his best to stay away from his former profession. However, once their people ask him to teach them how to become brave in exchange for money, Yashiro agrees to their offer. Will risking his life in exchange for money be worth it?

