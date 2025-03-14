Tune In to the Midnight Heart anime announced for 2026 with promotional video and more

Friday, March 14, 2025 saw NBC Universal officially announce the television Tune In to the Midnight Heart anime series’ production and currently planned 2026 release window. The anime will adapt mangaka Masakuni Igarashi’s original series of the same name. Alongside the announcement of its production, the series also revealed a teaser promotional video and key visual.

As of this article’s writing, no other information regarding the upcoming Tune In to the Midnight Heart anime series has been revealed. While the promotional video did feature some minimal dialogue in its final seconds, no cast members for the series have been revealed. The key visual likewise features some of the characters seen in the promotional video in a classroom-like setting.

Tune In to the Midnight Heart anime teases unknown cast members’ performances in trailer

The teaser trailer for the Tune In to the Midnight Heart anime series begins with a young boy laying in bed, seemingly finding comfort in speaking with someone called only Apollo. They seem to be a girl of roughly the same age, but their face is covered with a pillow. The teaser then shifts focus to introducing four different girls by name, with the teaser then ending on the anime’s title logo and the four girls meeting the boy, now older.

Several characters can also be heard speaking at once in the Tune In to the Midnight Heart anime trailer’s final scenes as the release information appears. The girls are introduced as Rikka Inohana, an aspiring singer, Nene Himekawa, an aspiring voice actor, Iko Kirino, an aspiring VTuber, and Shinobu Uzuki, an aspiring announcer. The boy seen in the beginning of the teaser and later seen meeting the four girls is seemingly unnamed in this promotional video.

The key visual likewise excludes the boy completely, instead seeing all four girls in a classroom setting as mentioned above. While no other information on the Tune In to the Midnight Heart anime is available as of this article’s writing, there’s plenty to pull from its source material. Igarashi’s original manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in September 2023, where it is still ongoing today.

58 of the manga’s currently released 68 chapters have been collected into eight compilation volumes. The first volume will be officially released in English on May 6, 2025. Kodansha’s K MANGA service publishes the series in English digitally, and describes its story as follows:

“When Arisu Yamabuki was all alone in bed at night, he was able to find solace in the voice of a radio host who went by “Apollo.” However, one day, she simply stopped broadcasting without any explanation. Years then passed, and Arisu is now a second-year high-schooler. He makes it his mission to search for Apollo, as there is something he wants to tell her. He doesn't know what she looks like, or even what her real name is, but he manages to get some leads on her in his school's broadcasting club. That's where he meets four girls who all dream to get a job where they can make full use of their voices! Just who is Apollo, and how will those four's dreams pan out?”

