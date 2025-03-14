Pierrot's Maho no Shimai Lulutto Lily anime announced for 2026

Maho no Shimai Lulutto Lily anime is to debut in 2026. Studio Pierrot made the announcement on Friday, March 14, 2025 via its X account. The animation studio also revealed additional information regarding the series, as well as its connection to AnimeJapan 2025.

It is the latest addition to the pre-existing magical girl series. The series made its debut way back in 1983. This installment was called Magical Angel Creamy Mami. Since then, there have been other installments, with Maho no Shimai Lulutto Lily anime being the latest one.

Maho no Shimai Lulutto Lily anime announces release window along with two character visuals

As mentioned earlier, the Maho no Shimai Lulutto Lily anime is slated to release sometime in 2026. The last time Studio Pierrot worked on a project was in 1998. It has been nearly 27 years since a new installment was rolled out. Studio Pierrot will provide fans with more details surrounding the new anime series as the year progresses. Furthermore, the announcement also featured the logo and title of the anime series.

In the X post, fans got to see a picture of various toys from the previous magical girl shows that Studio Pierrot worked on. The animation studio also shared more information on their platform. The announcement also included key visuals for two characters from the new project. Ugisu and Azuki are two cat-resembling characters from the upcoming series.

Ugisu and Azuki from the Maho no Shimai Lulutto Lily anime (Image via Bandai Namco Filmworks and Studio Pierot)

As per the characters' description, Ugisu is quite free-spirited and highly opinionated. At times, he can be quite grumpy. However, Azuki has a stark contrast in personality. She has a gentle personality, and also has the mental strength to get through trying times.

Furthermore, fans attending the AnimeJapan 2025 expo will be greeted by mascots. The mascots in question will be dressed up as Ugisu and Azuki. The expo will be taking place on March 22 and March 23, 2025. There are booths dedicated to Bandai Namco and Studio Pierrot. Fans can greet the mascots at the aforementioned booths.

Furthermore, there is an exciting news for fans as Studio Pierrot has signed a partnership with Asashi Productions, which will bolster the company’s resources. The second studio belonging to Pierrot has been rebranded to Pierrot Films. This studio will be responsible for the animation production of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

