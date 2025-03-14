Oide yo Maho Shojo Mura anime reveals April 2025 release date and more

Friday, March 14, 2025 saw the Oide yo Maho Shojo Mura anime shorts series reveal its official release date of Friday, April 4, 2025 at 3:15 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series also confirmed its total episode count, how long each episode will be, the short anime series’ starring cast, a key visual, and main staff for the series.

As mentioned above, the Oide yo Maho Shojo Mura anime series will be made up of shorts, which will last for roughly one minute each. This format will work well with adapting Gingham’s four-panel manga source material, which lends itself to brevity by nature of its four-panel style and approach.

Oide yo Maho Shojo Mura anime casts voice of Gintama’s Gintoki Sakata, Oshi no Ko’s Akane Kurokawa, and more

As mentioned above, the Oide yo Maho Shojo Mura anime series will premiere on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 3:15 AM JST on TV Kansai. As of this article’s writing, no other viewing availability has been revealed for the upcoming anime series. The series is confirmed to have 13 total episodes, each lasting for one minute each as mentioned above. Riko Kohara performs the anime’s theme song “Bakemono Tsudo Mura,” or “The Village Where Monsters Gather.”

While the manga itself is far from a household name, some much needed star power is being added in its cast. The anime stars Manaka Iwami as protagonist Tomakomai, Shiori Izawa as Nemuro, Sumire Uesaka as Seikou, Riko Kohara as Kushiro, and Tomokazu Sugita as Kanagawa. Iwami and Sugita are likely the most notable talents, and best recognized as Oshi no Ko’s Akane Kurokawa, and Gintama’s Gintoki Sakata, respectively.

Izawa’s most recognizable role is likely as Chainsaw Man’s Pochita, while Uesaka and Kohara’s are as The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You’s Hahari Hanazono and as BanG Dream!’s Chisato Shirasagi, respectively. While this is the series’ starring cast, it’s likely that more will be announced given that there are more characters in the key visual than there are current cast members.

Masafumi Fukui is in charge of planning the Oide yo Maho Shojo Mura anime series, with MMDGP and Tatooine Sound in charge of production. Creator and mangaka Gingham is writing the scripts alongside Takeshi Onaka, who is also the animation director. Tatooine Sound and Ryo Hizumi are the sound producers, with Yu Saito as the sound director. Kachidoki Studio is animating the series with Yoyogi Animation Academy cooperating on it.

The Oide yo Maho Shojo Mura anime adapts Gingham’s original gag manga series of the same name, which follows 43-year-old corporate worker Tomakomai, who one day becomes a magical girl. She and her magical girl friends likewise start a new life together at the “Magical Girl Village,” which is said to be full of madness and despair. The series currently has 11 compilation volumes published in digital format.

