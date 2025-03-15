Uglymug, Epicfighter anime casts voice of Danmachi's Liliruca Arde and more

Uglymug, Epicfighter anime adaptation was announced in November 2024 via its official Twitter account. The original posts and confirmation were followed by the announcement of Junichi Suwabe's role in the series. While the exact release date is yet to be confirmed, the official Twitter account for the anime has announced the addition of three more supporting characters.

Maaya Uchida, the voice of Liliruca Arde, alongside Kento Shiraishi and Konomi Inagaki, will join the Uglymug anime as Leeds, Seiji, and Seika. The anime is being animated by Studio White Fox, which previously worked on the Re:Zero series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Uglymug, Epicfighter series.

Danmachi's Liliruca and Frieren's Falsch to join Uglymug, Epicfighter anime voice cast

Uglymug, Epicfighter anime, adapted from a light novel of the same name, will focus on Shigeru and his party of Leeds, Seiji, and Seika. Shigeru will be voiced by Junichi Suwabe, who has previously voiced Ryomen Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen and Grimmjow from the Bleach series.

The recently announced cast members are Maaya Uchida, Kento Shiraishi, and Konomi Inagaki. Maaya Uchida, who has previously voiced Liliruca from the Danmachi series and Francesca Prelati from the Fate series, will be voicing Leeds. Kento Shiraishi, Falsch's voice from the Frieren series, will be voicing Seiji.

Seika will be voiced by Konomi Inagaki, who has previously voiced Yhidra from The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World anime.

Studio Eggfirm will handle the overall production, while the animation will be under Studio White Fox's jurisdiction. The director and character designer for the series have not been confirmed.

However, given the quality apparent from the teaser visual, along with the involvement of Eggfirm and White Fox, the overall visual fidelity may reach the level of Mushoku Tensei. This is especially likely since Studio Bind, the studio behind Mushoku Tensei, was established under Eggfirm and White Fox.

Final thoughts

Uglymug, Epicfighter anime will mainly center around comedy and gags, with the main character's ugliness accompanied by his overpowered abilities being the main hook. Given Studio White Fox’s previous works, it is possible that Uglymug, Epicfighter anime will not suffer from bad production. On the other hand, White Fox also has an animated series that focuses on fantasy and fighting.

