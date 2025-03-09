One Piece chapter 1142: Loki sets Elbaph ablaze as the Holy Knights make their move

One Piece chapter 1142 was expected to focus on the fallout of Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro’s decision to free Loki, especially as it became clear he was in fighting condition. Officially released earlier this weekend, this installment did indeed show the progression of this situation, but not with as much of a dedicated focus as fans expected.

One Piece chapter 1142 instead gave significant focus to the schoolchildren of the Walrus Academy, who were suddenly and inexplicably attacked by unknown monsters. However, it's made clear by the issue’s end that this is the work of the Holy Knights still on Elbaph, seemingly marking the start of their child abduction plan.

One Piece chapter 1142 sets up Chopper and Robin to take on the Holy Knights

One Piece chapter 1142: Fears

One Piece chapter 1142, titled “The Things I Find Scary,” begins with the issue’s cover page, continuing Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. Here, Yamato is seen attacking Who’s Who with a Thunder Bagua, also retrieving Shimotsuki Yasuie’s sword and demanding the return of the kidnapped girls. The issue’s story then begins, opening with a focus on the Walrus Academy schoolchildren as they beg a nearby adult Giant for help.

They’re being chased by a giant snake-like serpent which they call Jörmungandr, terrified that it’ll eat them as the adult Giant urges them to hide inside the school. Focus then shifts to the school’s staffroom, where Ange, math teacher Mr. Breid, and principal Mr. Kiba move to intercept the monsters. It’s also worth noting that Kiba’s face has many walrus-like features such as tusks and whiskers, possibly being the namesake behind the Walrus Academy likewise.

One Piece chapter 1142 returns focus to the schoolchildren, where Kiba smacks Jörmungandr with a giant hammer with two long, tusk-like spikes on it as the snake is about to eat a child. While the serpent is dazed, Jaguar D. Saul is seen jumping down from a branch above, slamming the monster into the ground with an Armament Haki-infused punch. As the adults convene, Kiba is revealed to be an ex-Giant Warrior Pirate.

Saul proves he's still as strong as his former Marine Vice Admiral self in One Piece chapter 1142 (Image via Toei Animation)

While the kids are in awe at how strong their teachers are, Nico Robin and Tony Tony Chopper pop out of Saul’s beard. They ask if monsters like this are common in the Sun World, which Saul explains isn’t the case. As the students praise Saul and co, it is revealed that another teacher named Wolf was attacked. Wolf says he’s fine, but adds that some of the children walked off without saying a word.

One Piece chapter 1142 sees Saul immediately set off to look for the children, with other students pointing him towards the beach. They also say it looked like the others were sleepwalking, as the sleepwalking children are shown apparently being guided by one of Holy Knight Gunko’s arrows. Kiba then says they need to sound the horn and alert the nation, which Saul questions the necessity of before looking at what Kiba sees with shock.

Another adult blows the horn as Saul and co see even more giant monsters appearing in the forest nearby. Some of the children then start suddenly passing out, with Chopper beginning to examine them as the rest focus on stopping the other kids and getting them to safety. Focus then shifts to the Underworld, where Loki was recently freed by Luffy and Zoro as Sanji and Hajrudin’s New Giant Warrior Pirates arrived.

One Piece chapter 1142: The battles begin

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1142 sees Loki laugh at the idea that a single Seastone shackle on his leg would be enough to sap his strength to the point of incapacitation. He then threatens to remove the shackle if they care about keeping Elbaph safe, promising he’s far from helpless as he is now. Loki continues as Sanji and Luffy express shock, saying that if he strikes, flames will rage while alluding to Elbaph’s greatest weaknesses (which Ripley called fire and lightning).

As Loki raises Ragnir and promises to wipe them all out, Hajrudin begs him to stop. However, Loki doesn’t listen, smacking Ragnir against the Treasure Tree Adam as lightning begins to crackle above. A bolt then suddenly rains down, seemingly striking the point where Ragnir contacted the Treasure Tree. On the way, it appears that the bolt clipped some branches in the Sun World and set them on fire likewise.

One Piece chapter 1142 sees the Giants partying in the village notice this, notifying Jarul of this and the horn being sounded. He orders them to put it out as focus returns to the Walrus Academy, where Ange reveals to the other teachers that she recognizes the monsters. She reveals that she had the children draw their fears earlier that day, with some students drawing Loki, others Nika, and others still drawing various ferocious creatures/individuals.

The Holy Knights also make their move in One Piece chapter 1142 (Image via Toei Animation)

Ange says that these monsters are what the kids fear most come to life, calling it their “Nightmare World” as several of the creatures are seen in full view. Each is much larger than the size of Saul and the others Giants, who simply watch as the creatures crawl over the horizon. Focus then shifts to the Holy Knights, where Saint Rimoshifu Kilingham is seen fighting to stay awake.

His power is implied to be what’s causing the children to sleepwalk via dialogue about letting up once the children reach the ship. Likewise, this would imply Saint Shepherd Sommers is responsible for the creation of the monsters. This is further supported by him answering Kilingham’s question of if the children can be retrieved by saying to love is to inevitably hurt one another. As he laughs while saying this, he asks Gunko if she agrees before asking her what she fears the most, to which she simply says Nika as One Piece chapter 1142 ends.

In summation

Heading into the series’ next break week, this latest installment sets mangaka Eiichiro Oda up to dive into the Elbaph Arc’s action upon the series’ return. The Straw Hats’ and Giants’ matchups against both Loki and the Holy Knights should begin to take shape. It’s also likely that fans will get some outside perspective focused on the Gorosei and World Government, giving further context as to what the Holy Knights’ ultimate goal is.

