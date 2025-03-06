Gunko's actions in latest One Piece spoilers all but confirm Oda's Germanic inspiration

One Piece is a series known for taking inspiration from a wide variety of sources, including folklore and legends, so the idea of chapter 1142 being inspired by Germanic tales isn't very surprising. As per the X user named @BlacktyonteXavi, the actions of the Holy Knight, Gunko, in this chapter could be inspired by the legend of the Piped Piper.

This would make sense given that One Piece chapter 1142 highlights the Holy Knight luring the Elbaph kids away from the school with her Devil Fruit. It is a very similar approach to the one the Piped Piper used to do in legends, taking the children away to take them to a "holy land", which fits with the modus operandi of this World Government unit.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining the Germanic inspiration for Gunko's character in One Piece

The most recent events of chapter 1142 depict one of the members of the Holy Knights, Gunko, luring the Elbaph children away as they sleep-walk because of her Devil Fruit powers. This is something that is part of "the game" that Shamrock mentioned in the previous chapter and could be inspired by the legend of the Piped Piper of Germanic origins.

It is established in the legends of the Piped Piper, as explained by the X user @BlacktyonteXavi, that he would lure the children away for their crusade to the "holy lands." Within the context of this series, that would fit quite well with what the Holy Knights do and how this would mean they will be taken away to Mary Geoise.

The concept of the Native Hunting Competition, the game mentioned by Shamrock, was introduced during a small God Valley flashback featuring Figarland Garling. This could mean that the Holy Knights do this to capture children and brainwash them so they become their army and servants, although the full mechanics of this is yet to be explained.

More details about this theory

The Holy Knights present in the Elbaph arc (Image via Shueisha)

The concept of the Holy Knights capturing children for their army could be a very valid One Piece theory because it would fit with their ideas and values as villains. It would also be quite logical that Mary Geoise has regular people as soldiers and servants because most families living there are part of the Celestial Dragons.

Moreover, Shamrock and Gunko were seen trying to recruit Loki for their group, so this could mean that the Holy Knights wanted to add the Giants to their army. This would make sense, given that these naturally powerful individuals could give them a massive edge when fighting against their enemies. This makes sense when considering the information that the story has provided.

Final thoughts

One Piece is known for taking inspiration from a wide variety of sources and the idea that what Gunko is doing is based on the Germanic tale of the Piped Piper could be quite logical. Moreover, as mentioned, this makes sense when considering what the Holy Knights have stated in the past regarding the Giants' strength and their desire to recruit for their cause.

