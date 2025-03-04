One Piece chapter 1142 spoilers: Loki wreaks havoc as the Holy Knights start 'the game'

One Piece chapter 1142 spoilers were expected to put light on the situation, where the previous chapter closed, as Loki was released from his chains. As expected, the chapter showcased Loki in all his glory as he used his Warhammer, Ragnir, to strike lightning on the Adam Tree. Loki also demanded Luffy to unleash his last cuff, as the accursed prince could destroy Elbaph without his devil fruit.

Ad

On the other hand, the Holy Knights began their plan to kidnap the children from the Walrus School. First, a giant snake attacked the school, from which the Elbaph children sleep-walked out, lured by Gunko's arrow. Moreover, inside the school, the children's paintings were brought to life as Gunko revealed her ultimate fear of the Sun God.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from One Piece chapter 1142 and has the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

One Piece chapter 1142 spoilers: Loki sets the Adam Tree on fire as the Holy Knights start the kidnapping of Elbaph children

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to One Piece chapter 1142 spoilers, the chapter is titled The Thing I Fear The Most. The chapter's cover story would see Yamato attacking Who's-Who with a Thunder Bagua. One Piece chapter 1142 spoilers commenced with a focus on the Walrus School which a ain't snake was attacking. The snake was titled Jormungandr, the sea serpent from Norse mythology.

Fortunately, Saul and Walrus School's headmaster, Kiba, easily defeated the snake. However, some children escaped the school and were sleep-waling towards the beach of Elbaph Island, following Gunko's arrow (which explains more about how the powers of Gunko's devil fruit work).

Ad

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1142 spoilers then returned to the Dead Realm where the accused prince of Elbaph, Loki, was finally free and demanded that Luffy unleash his last cuff. Moreover, as claimed in the spoilers, Loki claimed that he could destroy Elbaph Island in his current state (presumably without using his devil fruit powers).

Ad

Afterward, Loki struck his Ragnir, the Warhammer, on the Adam Tree which triggered the release of a lightning strike. The lightning produced a fire and presumably set a part of the Adam Tree on fire. One Piece chapter 1142 spoilers then returned to the Walrus School, where the Elbaph children's drawings were brought to life (presumably due to the powers of one of the present Holy Knights).

Gunko as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

These paintings were of the children's greatest fears, including Loki, black Nika, a Dragon (it was not clarified if it is a dragon or Monkey D Dragon), and many others. One Piece chapter 1142 spoilers also saw Ange, Saul's assistant teacher, remembering that she asked the children to draw their greatest fears.

Ad

As the Walrus School was drowning in despair, the Holy Knights watched everything from the sidelines. One Piece chapter 1142 spoilers ended with Saint Sommers asking Gunko about her worst fears, to which the female character replied by saying, Nika.

Analysis and Final Thoughts

The appearance of Jormungandr in One Piece chapter 1142 spoilers might be a throwback to Nola, the snake from the Skypiea Arc. Given the mythical creature's importance in Norse mythology, Jormungandr's presence might tie together the Elbaph Arc and Skypiea Arc.

Ad

Moreover, 'the game' of the Holy Knights might still be in the dark as bringing them to Elbaph Island's beach doesn't equal kidnapping them. However, the Holy Knights might have some plans which would come to light in the future.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback