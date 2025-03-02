One Piece chapter 1141 all but confirms Loki as joining Luffy's side eventually

One Piece chapter 1141 has given fans another piece to the grand puzzle that is the Void Century narrative. Loki's confirmed immense size, rivaling Oars, is a significant revelation with deeper implications. The Giant King towering over others may connect him to the Ancient Giants seen in Void Century War murals fighting alongside Joy Boy.

Oda's meticulous attention to height suggests this is more than aesthetic, possibly hinting at Loki's greater role in the story. Given the series' pattern of former antagonists becoming allies, this could be laying the groundwork for Loki to eventually join forces with Luffy in the future.

Disclaimer: The speculations and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

The revealing height comparison in One Piece Chapter 1141

In One Piece Chapter 1141, Zoro makes a direct observation about Loki reaching a height similar to Oars. The databooks attest that Oars reaches approximately 67 meters in height, which confirms that Zoro's line isn't just filler dialogue. The height of Loki is about three times greater than Hajrudin's height, who stands 22 meters tall. The standard size for typical giants within One Piece usually spans between 12 and 25 meters tall.

The tallest known normal giant before this revelation was Dorry at 22.6 meters. This places Loki in a completely different category, closer to Ancient Giants like Jorul and Little Oars Jr. Jorul was measured at 80 meters, but his advanced age and physical condition make him unsuitable for combat.

The Ancient Giant connection One piece Chapter 1141

The giants as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Void Century War murals shown earlier in the series depict an Ancient Giant fighting alongside Joy Boy against the forces that would become the World Government. This is significant because with Loki's height now confirmed, he becomes the most viable candidate to fill this role in the present timeline.

Little Oars Jr., who stands at approximately 60 meters tall, was another possible candidate, but his current status remains unknown following the Marineford War. Furthermore, his connection to the storyline was primarily through Ace, making him a less compelling choice for a future alliance with Luffy compared to Loki, who is actively being developed as a character with direct interactions with the Straw Hat crew.

Oda's pattern of former enemies becoming allies

One Piece has consistently followed a pattern where initial antagonists eventually become some of Luffy's strongest allies. This happened with characters like Franky, Robin, and even entire nations like Alabasta and Dressrosa. Loki was introduced as a potential threat, particularly with his interest in Elbaf's warrior women and his adversarial stance toward outsiders.

However, One Piece chapter 1141 begins to show cracks in this initial characterization. The revelation of his true size connects him conceptually to the ancient history of the world, potentially setting him up for a change of heart as he learns more about Luffy's connection to Joy Boy and the true history.

The significance for the final saga

One Piece chapter 1138 (Inage via Shueisha)

With One Piece in its final saga, Loki's potential alliance with Luffy could have massive implications. The Ancient Giants likely played a crucial role in the Void Century War, and having their modern equivalent—in the form of Loki—join Luffy's side would mirror the historical alliance between Joy Boy and his giant ally.

Elbaf emerged as an important location from the Little Garden arc onwards. The Straw Hat crew would gain access to one of the world's most impressive military forces when the king of the giants supports their fight against the World Government at its peak intensity.

Conclusion

The revelation of Loki's true size in One Piece chapter 1141 not only makes him an imposing figure but also hints at his future alliance with Luffy during their ultimate battle. Through meticulous height comparisons between Loki and the Ancient Giants, Oda prepares the foundation for introducing this enormous ally.

The One Piece series has repeatedly demonstrated that Luffy transforms former enemies into his strongest allies while Loki's ancient past ties make him an essential figure in uncovering the Void Century mysteries. As the final saga progresses, fans need to monitor the Giant King because he will likely transform from an enemy into a key ally during the upcoming war.

