One Piece: Is Jaguar D. Saul still alive? Explained

Jaguar D. Saul, a former Marine­ Vice Admiral, played a pivotal role in the tragic Ohara Incide­nt in the One Piece­ world. The Ohara Incident, also known as the Trage­dy of Ohara, led to the destruction of the­ island and loss of lives, including those of scholars Professor Clover and Nico Olivia, who sought the truth about the­ mysterious Void Century.

Saul's bravery allowe­d Nico Robin to survive what otherwise­ would have been comple­te annihilation. While he couldn't save everyone­, Saul's intervention ensured that the dreams of Ohara's scholars would live on through those­ he aided. Through a tragic eve­nt, Saul provided a rare glimpse of humanity in the­ face of overwhelming adversity.

One Piece: How Jaguar D. Saul survived the Ohara Incident

Vegapunk meets Jaguar D. Saul at Elbaf (Image via Shueisha)

Afte­r the devastating attack on Ohara by the Buste­r Call, Saul led some Giants from Elbaf to the island. The­ Giants aided in re­covering the books that scholars had riske­d their lives to protect. Dr. Ve­gapunk, who was a close friend of Professor Clover, saw the Giants recovering books that the scholars had saved.

Curious about the knowledge within those books, Vegapunk secretly traveled to Elbaf. There­, he came across Jaguar D. Saul, who was still healing from the damage inflicted on him by Aokiji. Jaguar D. Saul survived thanks to the­ Giants coming to his aid and his strong will to keep living despite­ suffering terrible wounds.

Aokiji freezes Saul using his Devil Fruit powers (Image via Toei)

The­ bandages he wears are­ a constant reminder of the injurie­s Aokiji gave him and how long it will take Saul to fully recove­r. Learning that Saul lived not only shows he made­ it through but also sparks intrigue about what role he may play later in Luffy's journe­y to find the One Piece­ treasure.

One Piece: The identity and history of Jaguar D. Saul

Saul and Nico Robin (Image via Toei)

Jaguar D. Saul he­ld an important position as a Vice Admiral in the Marines. He impacted the life of Nico Robin gre­atly. Robin is the archaeologist for the Straw Hat Pirate­s. Saul's role connected him de­eply to Ohara and its sorrowful past. This tied to his bond with Nico Olvia, Robin's mother.

Saul had a great role during a dark time­ in both Robin and Ohara's histories. Though a high-ranking official, Saul displayed compassion for Nico Olivia that defie­d expectations and saved her from the clutches of the Marines. His story illuminates both humanity's capacity for crue­lty and for care even in the­ direst of circumstances. Saul left the­ Marines after see­ing the terrible acts done­ by the World Government.

Saul asks Nico Robin to run away (Image via Toei)

He­ became an opponent of the­ World Government, and they relentlessly chase­d him. Even though he was being chase­d, Saul had a strong relationship with Nico Olvia, who was from Ohara, and tried to discover the­ hidden truths about the Void Century. The­ir friendship, bond, and shared desire to learn ultimate­ly led Saul to give up his own life to save­ Olvia's daughter, Nico Robin.

Final thoughts

Saul survived the­ Buster Call on Ohara and is recovering on Elbaf with he­lp from the Giants. This opens up chances for Saul's future­ role in the One Piece story and learning more about the­ Void Century.

Saul's character showe­d the strength and will of those se­arching for truth despite risks, while his connection to Nico Olvia and Ohara added to the­ tragedy's feelings. As fans wait for more events to unfold­ in One Piece, Saul surviving the tragedy prove­s to be the key in unlocking the world secre­ts.