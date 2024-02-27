One Piece chapter 1108: Saturn's Devil Fruit is taking over him (& his change in personality makes it obvious)

One Piece chapter 1108 revealed a new form of Saint Saturn, which could be his devil fruit awakening. Devil Fruit awakenings have always been a sight to behold in One Piece, as it is pretty exciting to see characters getting new power-ups. Out of all the Devil Fruit awakenings in the series, the awakening of Zoan-type Devil Fruits was the most interesting to witness.

Zoan-type Devil Fruits give users the power to transform or partially transform into a specific animal, which could also include mythical ones. Their awakening involves the user losing their personality traits and becoming the animal their Devil Fruit is based on. However, some awakenings are controlled by users and characterized by flaming hair and scarves behind their bodies.

So far in the series, only three Zoan-type Devil Fruit users have showcased controlled awakenings, and One Piece chapter 1094 might have introduced Saint Saturn with such an ability, or could he have been in his awakened Devil Fruit form his whole time?

One Piece chapter 1108: Analysing Saturn's new form and personality change

In One Piece chapter 1108, Saint Saturn gets serious and transforms into a form that is nothing like his original form. He took the form of a colossal spider with a human head in this new form. Sanji described the new look of Saturn as something that had given up the presence of looking like a human being and that the latter's eyes had a strange look in them, which could depict a personality change.

Saturn's new form was also covered with some venom, bringing him closer to the yokai 'ushi-oni.' But considering that his current powers are due to a Zoan Devil Fruit, could Saturn have finally awakened his Devil Fruit?

Zoan Devil Fruit awakenings are accompanied by a personality change, which, according to Sanji, happened to Saturn in One Piece chapter 1108. But this might not be the case because his first appearance during the manga series could already be in his awakened Devil Fruit form.

As mentioned above, Zoan Devil Fruit awakenings are accompanied by personality changes, but in some individuals, these awakenings are controlled, and after they happen, the Devil Fruit user retains his emotions.

Luffy awakening his Zoan Devil Fruit as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Such awakenings are marked by flaming hair and a scarf around the neck. The biggest example of this was Luffy's Devil Fruit awakening, during which his personality became liberated, but he was still in his senses. Other than him, only Lucci and Kaku are known Devil Fruit users with awakened control powers.

In One Piece chapter 1094, Saturn made his first appearance on the surface of Earth in a form that displayed horns on his head. Alongside this, flaming hair and a scarf were also visible on him, which could mean he appeared in his awakened form.

Nothing can be said regarding the form he displayed in One Piece chapter 1108, but it can be said for sure that his personality changed during this chapter as he was more forward and lost his cool demeanor.

Final thoughts

Saturn as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Saturn's spider-like form in One Piece chapter 1108 could have confirmed that he doesn't have Devil Fruit and that his power could be from another source. As Devil Fruit awakenings are marked by their characteristic properties, Saturn's form change didn't make much sense.

His powers ushi-oni powers could be his natural powers, which he has had since birth. Saturn was introduced as the 'Defence Science Warrior God,' so it wouldn't be strange for a celestial being to have such naturally overpowered abilities. So, it is advised to wait for official confirmation from the manga series.

