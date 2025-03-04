Enel's return in One Piece's Elbaph Arc could reveal major Devil Fruit lore

The latest chapters of One Piece have given us tantalizing glimpses into the mysterious land of Elbaph and its enormous Adam Tree. This ancient tree is believed to be a pivotal historical site where some of the most powerful Devil Fruits emerged. When people learned that lightning destroyed a village on Elbaph's branch, they began to speculate about whether Enel could possibly return to the story.

Ad

But could there be a deeper connection between Elbaph's Adam Tree and the origin of Devil Fruits themselves? As we examine the evidence from recent chapters and earlier arcs, a compelling theory emerges about the birthplace of three of the most significant fruits in the One Piece world.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

The Goro Goro no Mi: Enel's divine power in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Enel's Goro Goro no Mi (Lightning-Lightning Fruit) stands out as a top-tier Logia-type Devil Fruit. The latest story arcs show lightning as one of Elbaph's fundamental vulnerabilities, which might not have been accidental. The destruction of a village on Elbaph's branches by lightning could potentially be linked to Enel's rampage when he destroyed Birka.

This connection becomes even more intriguing when we consider that the Skypieans and Shandorians who descended from the moon may have originally landed on Elbaph. If Birka actually resides in the "Heaven Layer" of Elbaph, it would explain how Enel came to possess such a powerful fruit.

Ad

Also read: One Piece's latest SBS may have confirmed Kid's biggest rookie feat

With its incredible height reaching into the sky, the Adam Tree could be the perfect conduit for creating a lightning-based Devil Fruit. More importantly, we've seen Enel use his powers to reactivate ancient technology on the moon. Could his fruit be necessary to "awaken" Laugh Tale or the Ancient Kingdom itself?

The Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika: Luffy's inherited will in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luffy's Devil Fruit has been revealed to be the legendary Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. It is the legendary Hito Hito no Mi that transformed him into a Sun God. The connection to Elbaph becomes evident when we consider that Nika is "a legend well told in Warland" and that the central tier of Elbaph is known as the "Sun Realm." These connections are unlikely to be coincidental.

The murals showing Nika fighting alongside what appears to be an ancient giant further strengthen the connection between this mythical figure and Elbaph. If the Adam Tree is indeed capable of producing Devil Fruits, it would make sense that one of the most important fruits in the story—a fruit so significant that the World Government renamed it—would originate from this ancient tree.

Ad

Also read: One Piece chapter 1141 all but confirms Loki as joining Luffy's side eventually

Loki's mysterious fruit in One Piece: A royal inheritance

Expand Tweet

Ad

The third fruit in this theory belongs to Loki, passed down through the Royal Family of Elbaph for generations. No one knows what powers this fruit possesses, but some believe it resembles a mythical Zoan type inspired by either the Leviathan or Norse sea serpents Nidhogg and Jormungandr. The ancient "great serpent soaked in blood" narrative from Elbaph's myths would support this interpretation.

The fact that Loki was depicted chained to the base of the Adam Tree in the ancient mural suggests a profound connection between his lineage, his fruit, and the tree itself. The Royal Family must be protecting the Adam Tree because Loki's fruit originates from that tree which explains their long-term possession of it.

Ad

Also read: Loki's freedom in chapter 1141 may not unfold the way fans think

Conclusion

The Straw Hats' ongoing journey through Elbaph might uncover the real purpose of the Adam Tree. The origin of Devil Fruits at this site accounts for its crucial position in the foundational history of the One Piece world.

The gathering of Luffy and possibly Enel and Loki in Elbaph may unlock secrets about the Void Century and the fundamental characteristics of Devil Fruits. Every new chapter written by Oda combines these elements further to reveal Elbaph's Adam Tree's true importance in One Piece's world history.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback