One Piece's latest SBS may have confirmed Kid's biggest rookie feat

The One Piece world is full of mysteries waiting to be unraveled, and Eustass "Captain" Kid remains one of the most intriguing Supernovas with many aspects of his past still shrouded in darkness. Kid gained the highest bounty in the Worst Generation pre-timeskip due to his ruthless reputation but viewers have yet to fully understand the specific accomplishments that led to his infamy.

However, subtle clues scattered throughout the manga, particularly regarding his ship's figurehead, may point to one of his greatest achievements: the defeat and slaying of former Warlord Hanafuda.

This theory examines the evidence suggesting Kid's dinosaur-headed ship, the Victoria Punk, might be more than just aesthetic choice—it could be a trophy from one of his most significant victories.

Disclaimer: The speculations and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

Kid’s ship hides a dark secret in One Piece

The first piece of evidence comes from Kid's stated intentions regarding Kaido. During the Wano arc, Kid expressed his desire to behead Kaido and mount the Emperor's dragon head as his ship's new figurehead. This reveals a pattern in Kid's psychology—he seeks to display his conquests as trophies on his vessel.

If Kid intended to replace his current dinosaur figurehead with Kaido's head, it logically follows that the existing dinosaur might also be a trophy from a previous battle. This connection becomes more intriguing when examining the Victoria Punk's design details.

The ship features a bow resembling a dinosaur skeleton, specifically designed to allow someone to check what's ahead while being shielded from enemy attacks. The dinosaur motif bears a striking resemblance to the mask worn by the former Warlord Hanafuda, who is known to have possessed a dinosaur-type Ancient Zoan Devil Fruit.

Further supporting this theory is the timeline alignment. Kid had already established his fearsome reputation before Luffy began his journey, suggesting his major accomplishments occurred early in his pirating career. Defeating and beheading a Warlord would certainly justify Kid's pre-timeskip bounty of 315 million berries, which is higher than Luffy's at that point.

The mystery of Hanafuda in One Piece: How Kid’s brutality connects to a allen Warlord

The motivation also aligns perfectly with Kid's character. Kid's reputation for brutality and killing became evident when he managed to defeat enemies and used their remains as warnings to others. The capture of a Warlord trophy would clarify Kid and Killer's high Supernova bounty because this achievement would inevitably draw considerable World Government scrutiny.

Contextual clues about Hanafuda further strengthen this connection. The former Warlord was reportedly killed while attempting to return to his family—a situation described as "oddly familiar" in relation to other events in the series. This suggests Hanafuda's death occurred under circumstances that parallel other known storylines, potentially tying into Kid's backstory.

Conclusion

While One Piece fans await official confirmation, this theory presents a compelling narrative that fills the gaps in Kid's backstory. If true, it would establish Kid as perhaps the only Supernova to have defeated a Warlord before the timeskip, cementing his position as a truly fearsome rookie even among the Worst Generation.

The Victoria Punk's dinosaur figurehead may be more than decoration – it could be the lasting evidence of Kid's most impressive achievement, silently telling the story of how a rookie pirate announced his arrival to the world by bringing down one of the government's most powerful assets. As Oda continues to reveal more about the series' rich history, Kid's accomplishments may eventually come to light.

