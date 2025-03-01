One Piece's weakest Straw Hats may get powerups, but they won't be Devil Fruits or Haki

The world of One Piece continues to evolve and expand with each new chapter, as Eiichiro Oda masterfully unveils new layers to his grand narrative. While Devil Fruits and Haki have defined the power system, recent hints suggest a third force— magic— has been operating in the background. Chapter 1140’s Abyss Pentagrams point to supernatural abilities beyond established systems.

The new magic source stands to enhance Nami's, Usopp's, and Brook's abilities significantly, while maintaining team combat balance without needing Devil Fruits or advanced Haki. The approaching final battle could make magic a decisive factor in altering the power dynamics of the series.

Disclaimer: The speculations and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

The evidence for magic in One Piece

The most compelling evidence for magic comes from recent chapters featuring the Gorosei and Imu. The Abyss Pentagrams teleportation system appears to be accessible to multiple users, unlike Devil Fruit powers which are unique to individuals. Both Saturn and Gunko have demonstrated this ability, suggesting it's a technique that can be learned or granted, rather than an innate power.

Moreover, Imu's abilities transcend our current understanding of One Piece's power systems. The ruler seems able to bestow or withdraw immortality to the Gorosei remotely, which contradicts existing Devil Fruit abilities. The evidence indicates that the Gorosei's transformations likely result from magical alterations provided by Imu, instead of Devil Fruit powers.

The absence of Devil Fruit names for the Gorosei during the Egghead arc is particularly telling. Throughout the series, Oda has been consistent in naming Devil Fruits when introducing new users with significant powers. The deliberate withholding of these names suggests these transformations operate on different principles altogether.

The perfect candidates in One Piece: Nami, Usopp, and Brook

Nami's weather control has evolved from technology to an almost innate ability, sensing weather like Observation Haki. Her bond with Zeus, a fragment of Big Mom's soul, hints at a deeper connection to weather magic. If One Piece introduces elemental magic, Nami’s skills make her a natural candidate.

Usopp’s lies often become reality, hinting at a latent ability to shape the world through words— a common magical motif. His "God Usopp" title may foreshadow greater significance, aligning with mythological gods who manifest through speech. If One Piece introduces belief-based magic, Usopp’s talents fit perfectly.

Brook’s abilities already feel magical— his Devil Fruit lets his soul leave his body, and his "cold of the underworld" hints at otherworldly forces. As the crew’s oldest member, he may hold lost knowledge of ancient magic, making him a natural conduit for abilities tied to life, death, and spirits.

The Necessity of New Powers

The Straw Hats face adversaries who appear unkillable through conventional means. The Gorosei's regenerative abilities and Imu's mysterious powers present obstacles that even advanced Haki or Devil Fruit abilities might not overcome. Magic could provide the crucial edge needed to defeat these seemingly immortal opponents.

This magic system would also address a growing power imbalance within the crew. As Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and Jinbe continue advancing their Haki and physical abilities to extraordinary levels, the gap between them and other crew members widens. A separate power system accessible to Nami, Usopp, and Brook would maintain the crew's balanced dynamic, while honoring each character's unique journey.

Conclusion

The introduction of magic in One Piece would expand the series' world-building, while offering new power progression for support characters. As Arthur C. Clarke's quote suggests, Oda may be blending advanced technology with mystical forces. The Abyss Pentagrams and Imu's powers hint at a deeper magic system yet to be unveiled.

For Nami, Usopp, and Brook— who rely on intellect and unique abilities rather than brute strength— magic could provide a natural evolution, enhancing their roles in the final battle against the World Government, while staying true to their character arcs. This shift ensures they remain impactful without altering their core identities.

