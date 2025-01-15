One Piece: Is Elbaph's Mosa actually Enel? Theory explored

Among the most intriguing characters featured in One Piece’s ongoing Elbaph Arc is Loki, the “Accursed Prince” who allegedly killed his father to steal and eat a legendary Devil Fruit. Loki stands out as a force to be reckoned with, as he is so powerful that all of Elbaph’s best fighters can only keep him in check by working together against him.

It has been stated that Loki could end up destroying the whole world if he was ever released from his imprisonment, which only cements his hype as Elbaph’s strongest warrior. As of now, however, Loki is imprisoned for his alleged evil deeds. With that said Loki’s future role in One Piece has given rise to countless theories, especially after his ambiguous conversation with Monkey D. Luffy.

The enigma surrounding Loki has only deepened after he is shown interacting with a mysterious individual named Mosa. Loki and Mosa never met face-to-face, as they became friends by talking through a Transponder Snail. One Piece has yet to reveal Mosa’s appearance, but what’s even more fascinating is that this character could actually be Enel, marking the villain's much-awaited return in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1136.

One Piece may be preparing Enel's comeback under the guise of Loki's friend, Mosa

Who is Enel in One Piece? Everything to know about the villain

Enel's typical behavior (Image via Toei Animation)

Enel stands out as an iconic and outlandish villain in One Piece. He is an arrogant man who considers himself to be a divine being with the right to do whatever he wants. Enel ate the Rumble-Rumble Fruit, a formidable Logia-class item that gave him the ability to become lightning incarnate, morphing into intangible electricity to move at unreal speeds, unleash devastating thunderbolts, and even restart his own heart if necessary.

Enel used his Devil Fruit powers to take control of Skypiea, establishing himself as the tyrannical “God” of the land. To be fair, while Enel’s character was all about arrogance and haughtiness, it’s easy to see why he had such a high opinion of himself.

Thanks to the Rumble-Rumble Fruit, Enel objectively embodied characteristics that many would consider to be befitting a deity. He seemed to be omnipresent, as he could move at lightning speed to surprise his enemies as if he were teleporting himself. Moreover, he could inflict tremendous punishment on anyone who tried to resist him by calling down lightning on them.

Enel's Devil Fruit powers as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

He could also use the Rumble-Rumble Fruit to increase the range of his Observation Haki, which allowed him to perceive everything that was going on in Skypiea, effectively appearing like an omniscient god. Nevertheless, Enel suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Monkey D. Luffy during the Skypiea Arc.

Granted, Enel was far stronger than Luffy, or anyone else present in Skypiea at the time. However, his Rumble-Rumble Fruit was essentially useless against Luffy, as the young pirate was immune to electricity due to his rubber body. Despite being overall inferior to Enel, Luffy managed to beat him after a prolonged struggle.

Rubber acted as a natural insulator to lightning, allowing Luffy to come out unharmed from Enel’s attacks and bypass the latter’s Logia intangibility to hit his actual physical body. Ultimately, Luffy gathered all of his strength to hit Enel with one last attack, sending him to crash into Shandora’s Golden Bell.

Enel vs Luffy as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

After his unexpected and yet crushing defeat at the hands of Luffy, Enel didn’t reappear from the story. If anything, he partially realized his personal ambition to reach the Fairy Vearth, which he identified as a legendary land in the sky where he would establish his true domain as a god.

In anticipation of his journey to the Fairy Vearth, Enel had constructed a massive airship made of gold, the Ark Maxim. Following his defeat in the battle with Luffy, he used the Ark Maxim to travel in the sky, eventually reaching the Fairy Vearth, which was revealed to be the Moon itself.

There, Enel encountered the Automata, sentient robots capable of surviving his lightning bolts. When some fox-like space pirates attacked the robots, Enel annihilated the assailants to punish them for desecrating the Moon, i.e., his sacred, untouchable Fairy Vearth.

Enel's Ark Maxim (Image via Toei Animation)

As the robots happily became Enel’s loyal followers, the former God of Skypiea became the new ruler of the Moon. He also discovered that the Automata were created by an ancient yet technologically advanced civilization of winged humanoids whose capital city was called Birka, just like Enel’s birthplace.

With all these elements being potentially connected to Enel’s past and Skypiea’s own history, fans have always wanted to see Enel make a comeback from the Moon. This possibility was about to become a reality in One Piece: Red, as his appearance was among the scrapped ideas for the plot of that movie. Perhaps, Enel will finally reappear in One Piece during the Elbaph Arc, and this might have something to do with him being Loki’s enigmatic friend Mosa.

Mosa being Enel is anything but impossible

Loki and Mosa's conversation in One Piece chapter 1134 (Image via Shueisha)

Loki explicitly stated that he considers Mosa a trusted friend, even though the two of them have never met in person. Loki and Mosa were shown talking amiably, with Loki asking Mosa if they were still traumatized by a certain bad experience they had in the past, which Mosa confirmed.

As Loki declared that if he was in Mosa’s place, he would have destroyed everyone and everything, Mosa disapproved of the excessive violence but pointed out that such a remark only demonstrated Loki’s kindness towards them. However, those words angered Loki who responded vehemently to Mosa.

The conversation took place via Transponder Snail, and in the One Piece world Transponder Snails can telephatically communicate across enormous distances. With this in mind, it’s not too farfetched that a Transponder Snail could make it possible to talk with someone who is located on the Moon.

Loki considers Mosa to be a good friend (Image via Shueisha)

In their conversation, it’s noted that both Loki and Mosa have a lot of free time. This may corroborate the theory that Mosa is actually Enel, as Enel shouldn’t have much to do on the Moon after defeating the space pirates and exploring the subterranean ruins. He would just stand there, ruling the Automata.

Enel also enjoys the company of others, as long as he appreciates the people involved. He originally wanted to reach the Fairy Vearth to live there with the chosen ones capable of surviving in his elimination game in Skypiea, but his subordinates were all defeated in the end, and Zoro, Wyper, and the others obviously didn’t want to go with him.

While pleased to have the Automata as his new underlings, Enel may have grown bored of interacting with robots, and thus sought to speak with someone through a Transponder Snail, ultimately befriending Loki, another isolated person.

While this would be out of character for Enel, there may be an explanation (Image via Shueisha)

Loki mentions a certain traumatic event that happened in the past and led Mosa to experience true fear, and it’s impossible not to think about how shocked Enel was when he realized that Luffy could hit him. Before that, Enel had never experienced someone touching his real body, which definitely played a role in his overconfidence.

Mosa is shown to be quite calm and accommodating, quite unlike Enel, who has always acted haughty and superior, having no regard for any form of life except his own. Assuming that Mosa is really Enel, the former God of Skypiea must have significantly changed his mind and behavior after the fight with Luffy.

It’s also possible that Enel is friendly with Loki simply because he sees him as a fellow god, considering that the latter presents himself as Elbaph’s “Sun God”. This would explain their mutual courtesy. The way Loki speaks with Mosa is, anyway vastly different from the way he spoke with Luffy.

The conclusion of Mosa and Loki's conversation in One Piece chapter 1134 (Image via Shueisha)

As for the part where Loki tells Mosa that he should have just slaughtered everyone, Mosa’s answer didn’t really feel much Enel-like, but Mosa’s rejection of violence could still fit Enel’s character, assuming that he is just trying to rationalize his defeat on Skypiea by claiming that he didn’t really want to kill his enemies.

Thinking of himself as an invincible god, Enel wanted to destroy Skypiea. He felt no regret for the victims, wanting to annihilate Skypiea just like he previously did with Birka. In fact, Enel still destroyed a large part of Skypiea, and tormented its inhabitants for a long time. So, going by the assumption that Mosa is Enel, Loki may have heard Enel’s biased version of the events, in which he pictured himself as a merciful god instead of a mad tyrant.

Enel on Elbaph wouldn't be a surprise

Enel had an evident "god complex" (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda didn’t show Mosa directly, but only made them appear as a voice through a Transponder Snail to reinforce the ambiguity around the character, which may suggest that Mosa is someone fans would immediately recognize.

It’s also unclear whether Mosa is a real name or just a nickname, as the official English translation by Viz Media simply transposed it as “Shaggy”. This may invalidate the Enel theory, as Enel is neither furr nor thickly bearded or hairy. However, it’s also possible that it was just a reference to the furry nature of the special Snow Transponder Snail that Loki and Mosa use to communicate.

In any case, the return of iconic old villains in grand style is a recurring trope of One Piece. This was seen with the likes of Crocodile and Rob Lucci, and it might be no different with Enel. In fact, Elbaph would be the perfect place for Enel to reappear in the manga, as the island presents several elements in common with Skypiea, such as the so-called “island clouds” and “sea clouds."

Enel's new empire on the Moon (Image via Shueisha)

Skypiea and Elbaph are also connected by their Sun God-based lore, which is maybe just a coincidence but also key evidence of Oda’s narrative intent. The most captivating hypothesis is that the highest part of Elbaph’s Treasure Tree Adam, i.e. the “Heaven Realm”, serves as a bridge between Elbaph and the Moon, passing through the clouds. This would easily be a brilliant setup for Enel’s return.

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda loves to deceive his readers with glaring red herrings, so this may just be another of those instances, but the link between Skypiea and Elbaph seems substantial, and the connection may be deeper than originally thought with the reappearance of Enel being the key factor that unites the adventure in the sky island with the one in the fabled homeland of the Giants.

One of Enel’s Devil Fruit techniques was named “El Thor”, like the hammer-wielding god of lightning featured in Norse mythology. As it’s well known, Elbaph’s culture and environment is blatantly inspired by Viking Age Scandinavia and Norse mythology. So, this is just one more reason for the former God of Skypiea to reappear in Elbaph, whether under the identity of Mosa or in another guise.

